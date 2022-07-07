This Hike in Texas will take you through the Ruins of an Abandoned Zoo

While Texas is home to hundreds of hiking trails, there are none as unique as this. The Old Zoo Nature Trail is an abandoned zoo that was transformed into a trail just last year. This hike through the woods will take you over stone steps and gravel paths where you'll pass plenty of delapitated animal exhibits, keep reading to learn more.

The town of Cisco, located in Eastland County, is home to fewer than 4,000 people. This small town was once home to a bustling zoo and cottage campground in the 1920s that drew tourists from around the surrounding areas. It featured a handful of animal exhibits and a resort-style pool.

Unfortunately, Cisco's town zoo was short-lived. According to news articles from the time, a bear was mysteriously poisoned, the deer died, and the zoo eventually fell into disrepair.

The pool however continued to operate into the 1970s. Today, it is slowly being reclaimed by nature. Brush, vines, and cactus grow around the concrete walls that once surrounded it. Visitors have sneaked in over the years to spray graffiti on what remained, others have dumped old mattresses and tires here.

In the spring of 2021, a nonprofit organization known as SAFE, took on the laborious task of turning the overgrown property into a recreational hiking area. They were able to clear old paths and built two hiking trails.

Each of the trails are less than a mile long and have an elevation of fewer than 150 feet so hikers of all skill sets can embark on a journey here.

Pictures quickly began to pop up on social media and the trail is now a place where residents and visitors alike can spend time outdoors enjoying nature and learn more about the town of Cisco and its fascinating history as a resort town.

Along the trail, you'll find old iron fences, animal plaques, old zoo signs, and tons of decaying structures. Many visitors describe the hike as somewhat of a treasure hunt so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for tiny remnants of the past.

Even though there isn't much of an elevation here, you'll still be able to enjoy sweeping views of the wooded landscape that surrounds the trails.

To get to the Old Zoo Nature Trail you'll need to head down Highway 6 near Williamson Dam. The trail entrance is only a few hundred feet from the highway exit.

Perfect for a day trip, the town of Cisco is only a 2-hour drive away from Waco and the Dallas suburbs. The trails are open every day from 6 am to 9 pm.