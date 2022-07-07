Very few people know about this Swimming Hole Hidden in New Hampshire

Whether you’re hiking solo, exploring with friends, or looking for a family adventure, New Hampshire has so much to do. While the state is most known for its hiking trails at Mount Washington and sandy beaches along Route 1, you won't want to miss out on this equally magical outdoor experience that offers plenty of peace and solitude.

Piere Leclerc/Unsplash

This hidden swimming hole known as Emerald Pool can be found by hiking the Baldface Circle Trail in the town of Chatham.

Hanna Stone/Unsplash

We love hidden gems that feel unique to the state we're in and offer something extra-special, keep reading to learn more about this swimming hole and what you can expect.

This 9.5-mile trail is considered relatively hard. However, lucky for those looking to take a dip in the water during a hot day, the hike to the Emerald Pool is a little under 1 mile.

You'll want to park at the small lot located on Rt 113 in Chatham. The lot holds about 15 cars and can get realitively full on weekends and holidays. Cross the street to gain access to the Baldface Circle Trail.

Hike for about .7 miles and you'll notice an access trail that diverges into the woods. This will lead you to the Emerald Pool. It's only about .1 miles long.

Sam Delevigne/Unsplash

Altogether, you'll hike 1.6 miles roundtrip. Hiking to and from the pool should take less than an hour.

The water here at the swimming hole is an enchanting emerald green and is known for being as deep as 15 feet. The pool was at one point so secluded, that clothing was optional. Today, many more people are aware of its existence. On summer weekends, expect there to be at least a few others around.

Surrounded by mossy covered boulders, rocks, and the beautiful forest, be sure to bring a towel or blanket so you can relax out in the shade. You'll also notice a smaller waterfall at the base of the boulders. This stunning cascade is especially visible after rainfall.

Open year-round, this trail is a great trip to make during any season. For the most solitude, be sure to come back in the colder months during the wintertime. This icy wonderland is virtually empty that time of year and just as equally beautiful.

Valerie Vaughn/Unsplash

For the adventurous, continue to hike along the trail to gain access to the two beautiful bald peaks with sweeping scenic views of the taller White Mountains. It takes an average of 6.5 hours to complete this hike in its entirety.