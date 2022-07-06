8 of the most Amazing Caves in Tennessee you must see

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Tennessee is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs to caves covered in stalactite crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.

Keep reading to find out more about these incredible Tennessee caves and where you can find them.

Ruby Falls | Chattanooga

Kaitlyn Connors/Unsplash

A stunning series of underground cascading waterfalls, Ruby Falls is a popular tourist attraction. This adventure begins via a glass elevator that will take you 260 feet underground. Explore this cave through a guided tour and hidden towards the back you'll discover the breathtaking Ruby Falls lit in an array of bright colors. Be sure to buy tickets in advance.

Cumberland Caverns | McMinnville

Michele Krozser/Burst

Known as the second-largest cave in America, Cumberland Caverns is located in the middle of the state in Warren County. This wondrous cave offers walking tours, adventure tours, and even overnight tours. There are over 32 miles of underground passageways, unique rock formations, waterfalls, and glistening blue pools to explore here.

Bell Witch Cave | Adams

Brandon Browne/Unsplash

A cave with a fascinating legend behind it, Bell Witch Cave attracts visitors from around the country. The cave is located on a property that was believed to be haunted by a witch. Today, tours are offered seasonally for brave visitors.

Dunbar Cave | Clarksville

Claudia Paciccio/Unsplash

Located inside the Dunbar State Park, this cave is one of the largest in the entire world and stretches 8 miles inward. Cave tours are offered in the summer and fall months beginning in May. You'll be able to see ancient Native American carvings inside. Visitors must wear a helmet and flashlight to explore and unfortunately, children age 4 and younger are not allowed to tour the cave.

Appalachian Caverns | Blountville

Alan King/Unsplash

A historic attraction located in eastern Tennessee, these caverns are home to a variety of different passageways to explore. Visitors can choose to spend just under an hour inside on their walking tour or opt for something more rigorous. Their wild tour takes guests through the more undeveloped portions of the cave where they'll crawl, climb, and discover hidden chambers.

The Lost Sea Adventure | Sweetwater

Ben Geurin/Unsplash

An extensive cave system that contains the country's largest underground lake, Lost Sea Adventure offers a guided nature trail of the caverns and a boat tour of the massive lake hidden inside the cave. Tickets start at just $24.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids. Children under 3 can enter for free.

Bristol Caverns | Bristol

Rob Pethick/Unsplash

A beautiful ancient cave that features stalactites, mineral veins, and other fascinating formations, Bristol Caverns is located in the northeastern corner of the state. Visitors will be guided along well-lit passageways that wind through vaulted chambers and along the banks of an ancient river that helped form these caverns from the hard core of the earth 200 to 400 million years ago.

Tuckaleechee Caverns | Townsend

Brian Kelly/Unsplash

The former home of Cherokee Native Americans, this cave was discovered in the 1800s and has been open to the public since 1931. Tuckaleechee runs under the Smoky Mountains National Park and features stunning geological formations plus a 210-foot waterfall.