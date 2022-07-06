This Entire Neighborhood in Connecticut is Abandoned

Travel Maven

Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in New Haven County.

In a state like Connecticut, it is relatively rare to come across a ghost town. That is what makes this neighborhood particularly fascinating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ME4a_0gWN7jIV00
Lena Hill/Unsplash

A video was uploaded to YouTube back in 2016 that featured detailed footage of the mysteriously empty neighborhood leaving viewers perplexed. Several users immediately recognized this area as being the former home of the Southbury Training School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGepL_0gWN7jIV00
Southbury Training SchoolBethany Baker/Unsplash

The Southbury Training School was built in 1930 as a state-funded place to house the intellectually disabled. It consists of 125 buildings situated on a campus of 1,600 acres. Over the years, many professors, staff, and doctors lived near the campus in neighborhoods throughout the town of Southbury.

In 1986, admissions to the school were permanently closed. There was a current population of 1,111 residents. Decades passed and residents aged. As of the early 2000s, the school population had dwindled to under 700 residents with an average age of 55 years old. As of 2019, only 180 residents remain. The state has said that they intend to continue decreasing the number of residents by placement in other settings.

Due in part to the school's slow abandonment, the surrounding neighborhoods quietly became abandoned as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRP8u_0gWN7jIV00
Frank Frangione/Unsplash

The video shows what appears to be a completely empty neighborhood comprised of charming cottage and ranch-style houses all with mysteriously maintained lawns and structures still completely intact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6UBM_0gWN7jIV00
Jie Wang/ Unsplash

The roads are all closed off to the public and do not allow car access which is why many residents who live and grew up in the town of Southbury don't even know this neighborhood exists.

The video also features a hidden graveyard at the end of the street. Many viewers have speculated that the graves may be that of former school residents. It remains unclear whether or not that is true. Either way, it's certainly an eerie and unexpected location for a graveyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7wQb_0gWN7jIV00
Emma Heart/Unsplash

Because many doors to the houses are broken or dismantled, exploring inside the former residences is easy. Several YouTube users have reported that they have gained access to buildings by simply walking inside the front entrance. The video features rooms with simple furniture similar to what you'd find inside a doctor's office. Because the campus has its own utilities, the plumbing, and electricity inside these abandoned homes are still intact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0wbu_0gWN7jIV00
Marina Killoy/Unsplash

The biggest question on everyone's mind remains–why can't the school sell this property or convert it into senior living and why has it remained so well hidden throughout the past four decades?

While these questions still remain unanswered, places like these always make for fascinating places to explore and read about. To see more of this abandoned neighborhood, be sure to check out this drone footage uploaded to YouTube here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQWaD_0gWN7jIV00
Wilson Parker/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# abandoned# connecticut# mysterious# explore# travel

Comments / 50

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
20521 followers

More from Travel Maven

Kentucky State

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kentucky

Buffets are great places to try new foods or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kentucky are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to Southern classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

This Hike in Texas will take you through the Ruins of an Abandoned Zoo

While Texas is home to hundreds of hiking trails, there are none as unique as this. The Old Zoo Nature Trail is an abandoned zoo that was transformed into a trail just last year. This hike through the woods will take you over stone steps and gravel paths where you'll pass plenty of delapitated animal exhibits, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Ohio State

There's an entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Ohio Lake

While many people are familiar with Ohio's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Flooding has been an issue in Ohio for centuries but thanks to the creation of dams in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, flooding is a lot less common today.

Read full story
23 comments

Very few people know about this Swimming Hole Hidden in New Hampshire

Whether you’re hiking solo, exploring with friends, or looking for a family adventure, New Hampshire has so much to do. While the state is most known for its hiking trails at Mount Washington and sandy beaches along Route 1, you won't want to miss out on this equally magical outdoor experience that offers plenty of peace and solitude.

Read full story
14 comments
Tennessee State

8 of the most Amazing Caves in Tennessee you must see

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Tennessee is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs to caves covered in stalactite crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth Finding

In a state filled with amazing seafood, a myriad of pizzerias and delis, and some of the most beautiful restaurants in the country, some food spots become easily overshadowed. But there's a certain value to rediscovering these hidden gem restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Kidron, OH

The Best Fried Chicken in Ohio can be Found Inside this General Store in the Middle-of-Nowhere

Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.

Read full story
9 comments
Monroe County, PA

This Pennsylvania Hiking Trail Leads to One of the Most Breathtaking Views in the State

If you're looking for an outdoor adventure, look no further than this hiking trail that will take you to the top of a Pennsylvania mountain where you can take in the sweeping views of nature surrounding you.

Read full story
5 comments
Ohio State

This Ohio Natural Wonder Attracts Visitors from Around the World

Ohio is filled with natural wonders, from caves covered in crystals to breathtaking waterfalls and state parks, there's always something waiting to be explored here. Few people are aware that Ohio is actually home to the largest glacial grooves in the world. This natural wonder is easily accessible and can be found on Kelleys Island. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlantic City, NJ

One of the Best Bagel Shops in New Jersey is hiding inside a Gas Station

New Jersey is a state abundant with bagel options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a bagel shop on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which bagel shops are good, and which ones are great.

Read full story
5 comments
Pennsylvania State

This Epic Natural Waterslide in Pennsylvania is Comprised Entirely of Rock

The hottest days of the summer always present us with a dilemma. Will we stay in the comfy confines of our air-conditioned houses or brave the sticky outdoors for some sun and natural scenery.

Read full story
13 comments
Arizona State

One of the most Underrated National Parks in Arizona is also one of the Coolest

Located in the quiet northeastern corner of the state, Petrified Forest National Park is majorly overshadowed by other Arizona parks. Pulling in about 600,00 visitors a year, this underrated park is quiet and not too crowded compared to the Grand Canyon which attracts over 4 million visitors a year.

Read full story
13 comments
Arkansas State

This Hidden Arkansas Waterfall is one of the most Beautiful in the Country

Located in Stone County, approximately 2 miles off of Highway 14, the Blanchard Springs Caverns are known as some of the most spectacular and carefully developed caves in the world.

Read full story
11 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Visit a Mysterious Metaphysical Grocery Store in Las Vegas

Have you ever had a dream that felt like reality? Well, you could describe Omega Mart as a reality that feels more like a dream. Opened last year, this Las Vegas grocery store is not your typical market. Omega is a permanent art and technology installation located just off the Vegas strip in what is known as Area15.

Read full story
14 comments

5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must see

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, New York state is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

7 of the Most Amazing Caves in Pennsylvania You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Pennsylvania is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves covered in crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.

Read full story
6 comments
Indiana State

8 Places in Indiana You Must See Before You Die

From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.

Read full story
6 comments
Pennsylvania State

This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pizza In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.

Read full story
42 comments
Tennessee State

7 Hidden Tennessee Waterfalls You Must See

Tennessee offers some of the most spectacular waterfalls in the U.S. thanks to its unique topography and its extensive system of rivers and streams. Many of the waterfalls listed in this article are located in Tennessee state parks and are completely free to access. Important to note, the best time to visit any of the waterfalls is during spring and summer, especially after heavy showers which birth some of the most powerful cascades.

Read full story
3 comments

Explore New Jersey's Most Extraordinary Places

When you look past New Jersey’s suburban sprawl and factories you’ll see the Garden State for what it truly is, a beautiful state filled with miles of coastline, lush forests, and rugged mountains.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy