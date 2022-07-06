This Entire Neighborhood in Connecticut is Abandoned

Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in New Haven County.

In a state like Connecticut, it is relatively rare to come across a ghost town. That is what makes this neighborhood particularly fascinating.

Lena Hill/Unsplash

A video was uploaded to YouTube back in 2016 that featured detailed footage of the mysteriously empty neighborhood leaving viewers perplexed. Several users immediately recognized this area as being the former home of the Southbury Training School.

Southbury Training School Bethany Baker/Unsplash

The Southbury Training School was built in 1930 as a state-funded place to house the intellectually disabled. It consists of 125 buildings situated on a campus of 1,600 acres. Over the years, many professors, staff, and doctors lived near the campus in neighborhoods throughout the town of Southbury.

In 1986, admissions to the school were permanently closed. There was a current population of 1,111 residents. Decades passed and residents aged. As of the early 2000s, the school population had dwindled to under 700 residents with an average age of 55 years old. As of 2019, only 180 residents remain. The state has said that they intend to continue decreasing the number of residents by placement in other settings.

Due in part to the school's slow abandonment, the surrounding neighborhoods quietly became abandoned as well.

Frank Frangione/Unsplash

The video shows what appears to be a completely empty neighborhood comprised of charming cottage and ranch-style houses all with mysteriously maintained lawns and structures still completely intact.

Jie Wang/ Unsplash

The roads are all closed off to the public and do not allow car access which is why many residents who live and grew up in the town of Southbury don't even know this neighborhood exists.

The video also features a hidden graveyard at the end of the street. Many viewers have speculated that the graves may be that of former school residents. It remains unclear whether or not that is true. Either way, it's certainly an eerie and unexpected location for a graveyard.

Emma Heart/Unsplash

Because many doors to the houses are broken or dismantled, exploring inside the former residences is easy. Several YouTube users have reported that they have gained access to buildings by simply walking inside the front entrance. The video features rooms with simple furniture similar to what you'd find inside a doctor's office. Because the campus has its own utilities, the plumbing, and electricity inside these abandoned homes are still intact.

Marina Killoy/Unsplash

The biggest question on everyone's mind remains–why can't the school sell this property or convert it into senior living and why has it remained so well hidden throughout the past four decades?

While these questions still remain unanswered, places like these always make for fascinating places to explore and read about. To see more of this abandoned neighborhood, be sure to check out this drone footage uploaded to YouTube here.