These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth Finding

In a state filled with amazing seafood, a myriad of pizzerias and delis, and some of the most beautiful restaurants in the country, some food spots become easily overshadowed. But there's a certain value to rediscovering these hidden gem restaurants.

From small hole-in-the-wall joints to bustling establishments celebrated by locals, these restaurants serve delicious mouth-watering food and you're going to want to try them. Keep reading to learn more about these 8 under-the-radar spots in Massachusets and where you can find them.

Deb's Diner, Salem

Deb's Kenneth Powers/Unsplash

Known by locals as the best breakfast in town, Deb's is a historic 1936 diner open from 6 am to 2 am on Saturdays so you can enjoy an early morning breakfast or super late-night bites post bar scene. Deb's has everything you could ever crave from eggs benedict to french toast covered in fluffernutter and chocolate. Be prepared for super friendly service and gigantic food portions

Spanky's Clam Shack, Hyannis

Spanky's Ralph Koh/Unsplash

Known mostly by locals, this fried seafood haven doesn't look like much from the outside. Stop in and you'll be amazed at how good these lobster rolls taste. This restaurant is located right on the water and offers sweeping views of the harbor plus a large menu filled with fresh seafood options including chowders, fried dinner platters, stuffed quahog, and clams.

Harrison's Roast Beef, North Andover

Harrison's Nick Connors/Unsplash

Open since the 1980s, this old-fashioned restaurant might not be fancy but it is certainly delicious. Harrison's serves some of the best roast beef sandwiches in the country. Order your sandwich 3-way style–American cheese, mayo, and BBQ sauce to truly experience this the local way. Harrison's also features other classic American delicacies like crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings.

The Daily Catch, Boston + Brookline

The Daily Catch Jenna Jenkinson/Unsplash

Originally known as a place that only sold fried squid, today The Daily Catch is known as the spot to head to for the absolute best calamari. The restaurant also features a ton of other Italian entrees like monkfish marsala and Sicilian spice swordfish.

The Blue Rock Restaurant , Shelburne Falls

Blue Rock Jeff Grimes/Unsplash

A hidden gem restaurant located in western Massachusetts, The Blue Rock is a rustic farmhouse-style restaurant situated right on the beautiful Deerfield River. Enjoy craft beer flights, a PB and J burger, bucatini pasta covered in artichoke and shrimp, and some of the most delicious desserts including an apple pie burrito as picture above.

Dave's Fresh Pasta, Somerville

Dave's Sam Hecht/Unsplash

From the outside, you may assume Dave's is nothing more than a specialty shop selling homemade pasta. Once you're inside you'll notice some of the largest sandwiches you've ever seen in your life. Dave's features a small grocery section where you can find homemade sauces, wine, and even ice cream. If you're looking to indulge in their subs, be sure to call ahead as this place can get super busy.

Vic's Waffle House, Tewksbury

Vic's Derek Rhodes/Unsplash

Looking for an old-school diner breakfast? Look no further than Vic's Waffle House. This restaurant is warm and cozy and features a huge menu filled with 16 different waffle variations. You can have yours topped with kielbasa and sausage or covered in bananas, peanut butter, and bacon. Open only until 1 pm, Vic's also features a small lunch menu.

The Federal Restauarnt and Bar, Agawam

Federal Alexander Malone/Unsplash

A combination of decadent Italian fare with French influences, this beautiful restaurant can be found in an unassuming town just outside of Springfield. The perfect spot to head to when you want to get away from the bustling Boston restaurant scene, The Federal is known for its innovative plates. You can also order a "bucket of balls" here. Similar to a fried mac and cheese ball, these contain black truffle risotto and chives. Absolute must-try.