Kidron, OH

The Best Fried Chicken in Ohio can be Found Inside this General Store in the Middle-of-Nowhere

Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.

Take Kidron Town and Country Store for example. This red barn-like building is seemingly in the middle of nowhere. Step inside and you'll be transported to an old-time market with a homey feel. Kidron is known for its insanely good home-cooked meals made from scratch. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLRnv_0gVVyUDb00
John Baker/Unsplash

Located about 50 minutes from Akron, and 2 hours from Columbus, Kidron is located in the heart of Amish Country just outside of Fredericksburg. You can find them located between US-30 and US-250 on Kidron Road.

This full-service grocery store offers produce, meats, aisles of dry goods, and even apparel.

One of the best-kept secrets is located within the basement of the store and feels like a portal to the year 1950.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YqxH_0gVVyUDb00
Zack Jacobs/Unsplash

Kidron Town & Country Restaurant got its start in the 1930s as a small lunch counter only open on Thursdays. Today, it has expanded to include a full-day menu featuring traditional Amish favorites like hearty sandwiches, meal-sized chef salad, delicious desserts, and daily specials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qwsho_0gVVyUDb00
Tim Dennison/Unsplash

Most known for its reasonable prices and delicious fried chicken, you simply cannot go wrong when you make the trip out to Kidron. Their fried chicken possesses the perfect crunch and is impeccably breaded and seasoned. For the ultimate meal, be sure to order a side of sweet potato fries and try and save a little room for dessert. Pies, ice creams, and milkshakes are all served for under 4 bucks here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2e6g_0gVVyUDb00
Stacey Abraham/Unsplash

Kidron is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner so there are also a ton of other options on their menu. Some highlights include the "Manager's Favorite" a breakfast plate containing scrambled eggs and home fries smothered in sausage gravy and then topped with cheddar cheese, all served with a side of toast.
The restaurant is open from 7 am to 2:30 pm for breakfast and lunch. Dinner is served until 7 pm. Kidron is closed on Sundays.
Have you ever tried the fried chicken at Kirdron? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

