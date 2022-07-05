The Best Fried Chicken in Ohio can be Found Inside this General Store in the Middle-of-Nowhere

Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Take Kidron Town and Country Store for example. This red barn-like building is seemingly in the middle of nowhere. Step inside and you'll be transported to an old-time market with a homey feel. Kidron is known for its insanely good home-cooked meals made from scratch. Keep reading to learn more.
Located about 50 minutes from Akron, and 2 hours from Columbus, Kidron is located in the heart of Amish Country just outside of Fredericksburg. You can find them located between US-30 and US-250 on Kidron Road.
This full-service grocery store offers produce, meats, aisles of dry goods, and even apparel.
One of the best-kept secrets is located within the basement of the store and feels like a portal to the year 1950.
Kidron Town & Country Restaurant got its start in the 1930s as a small lunch counter only open on Thursdays. Today, it has expanded to include a full-day menu featuring traditional Amish favorites like hearty sandwiches, meal-sized chef salad, delicious desserts, and daily specials.
