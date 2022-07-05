This Pennsylvania Hiking Trail Leads to One of the Most Breathtaking Views in the State

If you're looking for an outdoor adventure, look no further than this hiking trail that will take you to the top of a Pennsylvania mountain where you can take in the sweeping views of nature surrounding you.

This 5-mile roundtrip trail loop is considered a moderate hike that includes some rocky areas and steep inclines. It's best to bring a pair of sturdy hiking shoes along on this journey.

Top of Mt. Minsi Kenny Parker/Unsplash

Located in Monroe County, PA, you'll find the stunning Delaware Water Gap National Recreational Area. This 70,000-acre park is filled with cliffs, rivers, waterfalls, and stunning views. Park along the lot on Lake Road and from there follow the white trail markings along the Appalachian Trail to the top of Mount Minsi where you can take in views so breathtaking they don't even look real.

You can find parking at the Mt. Minsi/Lake Lenape parking lot. This small dirt lot fills up relatively quickly.

Here you will find the Appalachian Trail Head marked in white. This trail is known for being clearly marked throughout the entire route so hikers shouldn't have any trouble staying on track. There are 3 stunning viewpoints located along this trail.

The first one you'll encounter after stepping over a stream about a mile into your hike. This vista is called "Lookout Rock." A scenic view of the river and surrounding hills.

Julia Kelley/Unsplash

The second stunning viewpoint can be accessed by crossing the Mt. Minsi Fire Road by making a quick left and then a right to continue on the Appalachian Trail. This is one of the best views along this hike and looks out to the stunning Mt. Tammany. You'll notice two different rock ledges to peer out from. The first lower ledge offers a more head-on view of the mountain. The second ledge located a bit higher up some steps offers a different perspective.

Helen Cranston/Unsplash

Satisfied with these incredible views, at this point, many hikers opt to turn around and head back to the parking lot.

Gemma Ward/Unsplash

If you choose to keep hiking up the Appalachian Trail you'll be able to step onto the top of Mt. Minsi. Head up the steep rhododendron tunnels and stones placed as steps for another mile until you come up to a wide level area that was once home to a fire tower.

Once you're here you'll be able to take in the sweeping views of Pennsylvania to the right and New Jersey on the left. The Delaware River can be seen running between the heavily wooded forests on each side and off into the seemingly endless landscape of trees and hills.

Wilson Parker/Unsplash

Hikers can enjoy the Appalachian Trail all months of the year; every season offers a different reward. During the winter, the absence of leaves opens new vistas along trails and reveals stone walls and foundations. Spring features wildflowers and flower dotted trees. In the summer, hikers can seek out shady retreats among the hemlock forests, and in the autumn, hikers can enjoy a varied palette of fall foliage.