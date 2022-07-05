Atlantic City, NJ

One of the Best Bagel Shops in New Jersey is hiding inside a Gas Station

Travel Maven

New Jersey is a state abundant with bagel options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a bagel shop on every corner.

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which bagel shops are good, and which ones are great.

Depending on where you live you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a bacon, egg, and cheese on a weekend morning, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MGO6_0gUFfUBp00
Helena Cruz/Unsplash

Located in a modest gas station along Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, you'd probably never even notice Bagel Bazaar if you weren't actually looking for it. Overshadowed by its busy surrounds, this gas station is located just off exit 9 on the busy Atlantic City Expressway. There are so many amazing delis, restaurants, and cafes located near the bustling suburbs of AC and the Jersey Shore in general, but we think a stop at this small gas station is definitely worth it. Keep reading to learn more.
This Lukoil gas station once housed a Dunkin' Donuts before Bagel Bazaar took over two years ago.
Don't let the surroundings of a gas station make you lose your appetite, this deli has everything and it is delicious. Choose between an array of different bagel varieties like cheddar habanero, french toast, blueberry, tomato basil, all the classics like everything and poppy seed, and even the trendy rainbow bagels are sold here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwHpL_0gUFfUBp00
Randy Smith/Unsplash

If you're looking to change things up with toppings you've come to the right place because Bagel Bazaar has a wide range of options. There are over 10 different cream cheeses, 5 different types of sliced cheese, salmon, bacon, sausage, and of course, pork roll.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYdoV_0gUFfUBp00
Ty Landon/Unsplash

This deli also serves hot and cold subs, sides like macaroni salad and coleslaw, and tons of other breakfast items like muffins, croissants, and has over eight different coffee flavors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUtL8_0gUFfUBp00
Linda Maverick/Unsplash

The next time you find yourself near Atlantic City, be sure to make a stop along Black Horse Pike for Bagel Bazaar. If you love their bagels you can even buy a dozen fresh ones to bring home.
Bagel Bazaar is located at 6101 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Twp. They're open from 6:30 am to 2 pm every day of the week.

