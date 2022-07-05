One of the Best Bagel Shops in New Jersey is hiding inside a Gas Station
Travel Maven
New Jersey is a state abundant with bagel options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a bagel shop on every corner.
With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which bagel shops are good, and which ones are great.
Depending on where you live you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a bacon, egg, and cheese on a weekend morning, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
