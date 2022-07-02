5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must see

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, New York state is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.

These caverns contain some of the most beautiful natural landscapes and rock formations this state has to offer. Keep reading to find out more about these incredible New York caves and where you can find them.

Howe Caverns | Howes Cave, NY

Lea Knight/Unsplash

A popular attraction, your journey through the Howe Caverns starts down a limestone corridor. Inside the cave you'll be able to explore boulders, cavernous galleries, and even a underground river passage that allows visitors to tour via boat. The cave tour consists of a 1.25 mile walk and a 0.25-mile boat ride. It typically takes 90 minutes to explore the cave and tours must be booked in advance online.

Clarksville Cave | New Scotland, NY

Sydney Pry/Unsplash

A 4,800 foot long cave, this wild cave can be found within the Clarsville Preserve in Albany County. To tour this cave you'll need the proper equipment like a helmet, flash lights, and knee pads. The temperature inside this cave usually hoovers at around 50 degrees so proper attire is advised. Inside you'll find surrel rock formations carved out of Onondaga limestone.

Natural Stone Bridge and Cave | Pottersville, NY

Mark Papke/Unsplash

Known as the largest cave in the Eastern United States, this natural wonder can be found in the Adirondacks. Self-guided tours allow you walk past stone steps, waterfalls, and a gorge. For those looking for a more rigorous experience, the Adventure Tour allows you to crawl through 4 different caves and leads out to a gorgeous swim in the Garnet Cave. Expect the experience to take up to 4 hours.

Sellecks Karst Preserve | Carlisle, NY

Claudia Shaffer/Unsplash

A series of 4 caves all with something different to offer. Traverse down a 20 foot drop to explore the over 1,000 feet of path that's offered here. You'll spot streams, fossils, and even a hidden underground waterfall. You'll need vertical gear to enter and exit this wild cave.

Lockport Caves | Lockport, NY

Kim MacGregor/Unsplash

This 3 part tour allows visitors to explore the history of the Erie Canal. This one of a kind journey involves an underground boat ride through the first set of caves that were naturally formed from limestone bedrock. The last part of the tour involves a walk through a 2,100 foot water power tunnel blasted out of solid rock in the nineteenth century.