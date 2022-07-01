A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kentucky

Buffets are great places to try new foods or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations.

The best buffets in Kentucky are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to Southern classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds.

Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.

Sirloin Stockade | Murray

Sirloin Stockade Dessert Bar Kt Murphy/Unsplash

A beloved buffet restaurant chain who's last remaining Kentucky location lies in Murray, Sirloin specializes in hot and cold buffet options including a fresh salad bar and full-service bakery where you can choose between pies and soft-serve ice cream. Sirloin is known for its friendly service with waitstaff that goes above and beyond to make sure guests feel welcome and attended to.

Cadiz Family Restaurant | Cadiz

Cadiz Felicity Sharp/Unsplash

A delicious buffet restaurant set inside a homey retro diner-like space, Cadiz serves an unbeatable Southern country-style meal with all the fixings. Expect turnip greens, slaw salads, homemade biscuits, and cornbread. Always filled with locals, the best part about Cadiz is that it contains the rare small town business feel that many restaurants and chains lack in today's day and age.

China Buffet and Grill | Oak Grove

China Buffet Casey Smith/Unsplash

A solid Chinese buffet with a clean and cozy vibe. China Buffet features a $13.50 buffet for adults and $6 buffet for kids 3 and older. Expect a wide selection of Asian and American cuisine like frog legs, seafood, and fresh sushi.

Kingdom Buffet | Elizabethtown

Kingdom Joan S./Unsplash

A friendly family-owned Chinese buffet known for its wide variety of food, Kingdom is a great place to come and sample foods you might not ordinarily order at a sit-down restaurant. Enjoy a hot and cold plat buffet, Mongolian station, and scoop your own ice cream bar.

Watermill Restaurant | Cave City

Watermill Fred Burner/Unsplash

A family-owned buffet with an impressive homemade food menu, Watermill is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Choose from an array of amazing salads, catfish, ham steak, sides like macaroni and cheese, and delicious pies and banana pudding. Watermill will have you feeling like you're eating a meal from your grandma's kitchen.

Yoki Buffet | Louisville

Yoki Henry Foye/Unsplash

An expansive all-you-can-eat buffet and hibachi grill, Yoki has every Asian staple you can think of from sashimi to peach-shaped steamed buns. Sleek, modern, and most of all clean, Yoki feature a large crystal chandelier and spacious seating options. Expect to pay around 12 bucks during lunchtime and $15 for dinner.

Fat Jimmy's Pizza | Louisville

Sweet Balls from Fat Jimmy's Frank Hillson/Unsplash

A family-owned buffet that's been around since 1999, Fat Jimmy's has been a popular Kentucky staple for decades. Set in a simple and homey space complete with a chalkboard for kids, Jimmy's offers their buffet daily for just $12. Options include salads, subs, pasta, and a pizza buffet where you can actually request a specific pizza type. Be sure to save room for their infamous sweet balls for dessert.

David's Steakhouse & Buffet | Corbin

David's Samantha Hurley/Burst

A vintage 1980s-style buffet featuring a solid array of protein options including steak, ribs, fried chicken, and barbecue pork. Their dessert bar is top-notch and includes all the classics like warm chocolate chip cookies and brownies. David's is open 7 days a week from 11 am to 9 pm and 10 pm on weekends. Expect to pay around $10 for lunch and well under $15 for dinner.