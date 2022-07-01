8 Places in Indiana You Must See Before You Die

From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience.

The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.

West Baden Springs Hotel | French Lick, IN

Veronica Vaughn/Unsplash

Once referred to as the "eighth wonder of the world" West Baden is an absolutely gorgeous resort hotel located in Southern Indiana off Highway 56. This historic resort was built in the 1800s and features a beautiful and unique style building that includes a 200-foot dome-covered atrium. An architectural marvel, you don't have to shell out the cash and spend a night here to explore and take in all its beauty. Tours are available for just $15.

Marengo Cave | Marengo, IN

Linda Maverick/Unsplash

A United States national landmark site, the Marengo Cave is a public cave that was discovered back in the 1800s. Today, visitors can take a tour of the inside to explore the cave's rich history, waterfalls, cave wildlife, and unique geological formations. The cave is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm and 6:30 pm on weekends.

USS LST-325 Landing Ship | Evansville, IN

Jane Jacobs/Unsplash

Known as the last fully-operational tank from WWII, you can take a tour of this iconic sea vessel from Wednesday through Sunday. You'll get to see the entire ship from the main deck and even into the captain's quarters.

Kesling Wetland | Noble, IN

David Cornwell/Unsplash

Nestled in Northern Indiana, Kesling is a 10-acre habitat featuring stunning views. The best time to visit this unique landscape is during sunrise and sunset when you'll be able to witness a beautiful array of colors along the tree-dotted waterscape.

Indiana Dunes | Porter, IN

Ralph Koh/Unsplash

A gorgeous area set along Lake Michigan, the Indiana Dunes contains over 50 miles of hiking trails and fun dune activities like ATVing. Filled with nature and beauty, you can even spot the Chicago skyline off in the distance past the lake.

Ohio River Scenic Byway

Bridget Varney/Unsplash

There is so much to see and do along this beautiful scenic byway that will take you across the southern portion of the state. You'll pass by rivers, hills, and lush forest valleys. Explore the charming small towns along the way via local cuisine and downtown districts.

Cataract Falls | Cataract, IN

Ray Steup/Unsplash

The largest waterfall in the state, Cataract contains both an upper and lower falls. Hike the trails to find this hidden oasis. There are plenty of rocks and even picnic benches nearby to sit and relax. Visitors can swim in the natural swimming pool water on hot days. Be sure to check out the historic covered bridges located nearby.

Quilt Gardens | Nappanee, IN

Derek Rhodes/Unsplash

Open seasonally between the months of May through September, this one-of-a-kind display features more than a million vibrant blooming flowers, 16 gardens, and hand-painted murals. The gardens are completely free to view and are located along the scenic Heritage Trail.