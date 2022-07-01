Explore New Jersey's Most Extraordinary Places

When you look past New Jersey’s suburban sprawl and factories you’ll see the Garden State for what it truly is, a beautiful state filled with miles of coastline, lush forests, and rugged mountains.

Keep reading to find out more about some of the most extraordinary places you can find here in New Jersey.

Duke Farms | Hillsborough, NJ

Erin Lowe/Unsplash

Filled with natural and manmade landscapes, this gorgeous estate covers more than 1,000 acres of land. Explore manicured gardens, meadows, streams, sculptures, and woodlands. One of the best times to visit Duke is in the summertime during their evening firefly walks where you can take in the beauty of the insect's bioluminescence lighting up the dark sky.

Sunset Beach | Cape May, NJ

Michele Krozser/Burst

Located at the southernmost tip of New Jersey, this Cape May beach is one of the most beautiful in the state. Because of its location on the shoreline, this beach is home to some of the most epic western-facing Jersey sunsets. Head there as the evening rolls in for some unforgettable views. This beach is also home to the wreckage of the historic SS Atlantus Concrete Ship, which washed ashore after a storm during World War I. The wreckage is now permanently on display and a unique sight to behold.

Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge | Galloway, NJ

Keegan Eichler/Unsplash

Located just north of Atlantic City, this coastal wildlife refuge spans 47,000 acres and protects coastal habitats. The refuge is home to over 300 distinct species of birds and 10 gates through which visitors can enter from. Head to Wildlife Dr. in Brigantine to take in sweeping views of the wetlands. There are 4 hiking trails located here that wind throughout the refuge.

Baps Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple | Robbinsville, NJ

James Riccio/Unsplash

Most people are unaware that New Jersey is home to an authentic Hindu temple. This breathtaking building features intricate carvings and awe-inspiring spires, arches, and sacred sculptures. Built in 2014, you can pay a visit to the temple from 9 am to 7:30 pm daily. Entry is free.

Buttermilk Falls | Walpack, NJ

Peterson Ames/Unsplash

Although NJ is home to many waterfalls, Buttermilk is arguably one of the best and located inside New Jery's most admired scenic parks, The Deleware Water Gap. This natural waterfall gracefully trickles past 90 feet of mossy green-covered rocks and into a beautiful flowing stream. Continue along the trail for a steep climb up the Appalachian National Trail for spectacular views of the valley below.

Villa Milagro Vineyards | Finesville, NJ

Melissa Kenling/Unsplash

A beautiful winery that spans 11 acres, Villa Milagro will transport you to another world. Situated on a hill along the banks of the Delaware and Musconetcong Rivers, this winery allows you to take in panoramic views of four counties in two states. Surrounded by rolling hills, grape vines, and beautiful flowers in the summertime, a trip to Villa will remind you of just how beautiful New Jersey truly is.

Saint Hubert's Chapel | Kinnelon, NJ

Tom Langton/Unsplash

Located on an island, this medieval-style chapel was built in the late 1800s and is like something out of a fairytale. Hubert's Chapel sits on Chapel Island, the largest island on Lake Kinnelon. The only way to see this hidden gem is on a boat or kayack. Tours of the inside of the building are sadly closed for now due to a lack of volunteers, but you can still take in all the magnificence of this sight from the water.