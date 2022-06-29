The Summertime Views On These 5 Hikes in New York are Incredible

Travel Maven

If you’re looking for travel ideas to explore the diverse landscape of New York, take a look at this list of hiking trails that contain some of the most scenic views in the state.

You’ll find awesome hikes through parks, preserves, gardens, and mountains. The trails listed here vary if difficulty and some are actually super family-friendly. Keep reading to learn more.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve | Kerhonkson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQk9k_0gPn5zFu00
Tim Dennison/Unsplash

A spectacular state park nestled in Ulster County, Minnewaska State Park Preserve contains waterfalls, lakes, and 25 miles of hiking trails. Hike the Sam's Point and Verkeerderkill Falls Trail for dramatic and beautiful views of the landscape. This trail will take you close to the mountain's edge and provide plenty of cliffside overhangs to snap some awesome pics. The trail will also bring you past the beautiful Verkeerderkill Falls. This trail is considered moderate and is around 8 miles in length.

Ampersand Mountain | Harrietstown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sp1jO_0gPn5zFu00
Julia Bere/Unsplash

Known as the largest wilderness area in the state, High Peaks Wilderness spans almost 200,000 acres. One of the best hikes you can take here is the Ampersand Mountain Trail which overlooks Saranac Lake. This 4.8-mile trail will provide you with some unforgettable views but you must certainly work for it. This hike starts off moderately easy then gets progressively harder once the incline to the top of the peak begins. At an elevation of 3,353 feet in the air, you'll be able to take in sweeping 360-degree views of the green forest trees, lake, and surrounding mountainous landscape.

Tifft Nature Preserve | Buffalo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06aBmT_0gPn5zFu00
Kelly Edgarton/Unsplash

A beautiful 264-acre nature preserve, Tifft is known for their family-friendly trails and boardwalks. The preserve contains a total of 5 miles of trails that are all interconnected. The trailhead is located at the parking lot and will walk you past ponds, tons of wildlife, and even a natural tunnel that will have you surrounded by the lush green forest trees. Entry to the park is free.

Buttermilk Falls State Park | Ithaca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flOT1_0gPn5zFu00
Bailey Mahon/Unsplash

Named after the impressive river that calls this state park home, Buttermilk Falls is home to a lake and plenty of trails that carve their way through the forest past a gorge, rock rims, and picnic areas. The lower section of Buttermilk Falls State Park is home to a campground, playing fields, and a natural pool. Known as one of the best waterfalls in the state, hike the Rim Trail to the Gorge Trail for a loop hike that's 1.5 miles long. The trail starts by crossing Buttermilk Creek via a bridge. The trail then proceeds to follow along the side of Buttermilk Falls and offers some great views before heading into the woods. Once you get to the top of the hill, there are incredible views of both the upper portion of Buttermilk Falls and the valley that surrounds it.

Cornell Botanic Gardens | Ithaca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVzvf_0gPn5zFu00
Derek Williams/Unsplash

A casual and easy hike that offers some spectacular views, Cornell Botanic Gardens is located right in downtown Ithaca. The gardens are open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm. Walk along The East Hill Recreational Trail through Cascadilla Creek and you'll be surrounded by some beautiful waterfalls. This trail is completely flat and about 2 miles long.

# explore# travel# outdoors# hikes# new york

