Visit a Mysterious Metaphysical Grocery Store in Las Vegas

Travel Maven

Have you ever had a dream that felt like reality? Well, you could describe Omega Mart as a reality that feels more like a dream.

Opened last year, this Las Vegas grocery store is not your typical market. Omega is a permanent art and technology installation located just off the Vegas strip in what is known as Area15.

Imagined by the popular Santa Fe artist collective known as Meow Wolf, Omega Mart will be the company's largest experience to date. This installation spans 52,000 square feet within Area15 and is by far the biggest tenant in the complex. It took a very large team to build this elaborate installation. Omega Mart has more than 325 artists to thank. From painters to architects, playwrights, engineers, and graphic designers from around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiBfB_0gOnonGR00
EnteranceJeffery Workman/Unsplash

Omega Mart is described as "America’s Most Exceptional Grocery Store." When you first step inside that is exactly what Omega Mart is designed to look and feel like–an exact replica of an ordinary American supermarket. Complete with delis, freezers, and aisles of canned goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LIDW_0gOnonGR00
Greg Harlow/Burst

Take a closer look however and you'll notice things to be a bit off. Logos and food labels all read "WAKE UP!" in various fonts and colors. Herein likes the beginning of what will peak visitor interest. Behind this grocery store facade, you'll find a portal filled with otherworldly dimensions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6rEN_0gOnonGR00
Paul Mirabelli/Unsplash

This unique sensory experience is filled with lights, sounds, robots, and exhibits. There's no one way to take in everything Omega Mart has to offer. Visitors can simply indulge in the sensory overload or dig a little deeper to uncover an intricate storyline that involves an evil parent organization named Dramcorp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIerc_0gOnonGR00
Wendy Cox/Unsplash

Using portals located throughout the experience, visitors can explore Dramcorp’s factory and offices to further investigate the conspiracy. For an additional $3, visitors can even purchase an RFID card designed to specifically unlock computer files to dive deeper into the mystery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUU3z_0gOnonGR00
Jan Wagner/Unsplash

Another exhibit, titled Projected Desert, is more of a mystical world containing transcendental spaces. Here you'll find 20-minute looping videos playing music alongside a kaleidoscopic landscape. This immersive experience is designed to make visitors feel as if they are hoping between different dimensions. It's not uncommon to find that one room can contain a secret passageway into another world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQk1k_0gOnonGR00
Kate Russell/Unspalsh

Overall, Omega Mart is made to feel fun and playful yet also intellectually stimulating where guests are encouraged to push further both mentally and physically.

Tickets for Omega Mart can be purchased for $50 and discounts are available for military and locals. To avoid large crowds, it's recommended to go earlier in the day.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# exhibit# art# explore# travel# las vegas

Comments / 8

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
17781 followers

More from Travel Maven

One of the most Underrated National Parks in Arizona is also one of the Coolest

Located in the quiet northeastern corner of the state, Petrified Forest National Park is majorly overshadowed by other Arizona parks. Pulling in about 600,00 visitors a year, this underrated park is quiet and not too crowded compared to the Grand Canyon which attracts over 4 million visitors a year.

Read full story
8 comments

This Hidden Arkansas Waterfall is one of the most Beautiful in the Country

Located in Stone County, approximately 2 miles off of Highway 14, the Blanchard Springs Caverns are known as some of the most spectacular and carefully developed caves in the world.

Read full story
9 comments

5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must see

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, New York state is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.

Read full story
1 comments

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kentucky

Buffets are great places to try new foods or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kentucky are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to Southern classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds.

Read full story

7 of the Most Amazing Caves in Pennsylvania You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Pennsylvania is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves covered in crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.

Read full story
6 comments

8 Places in Indiana You Must See Before You Die

From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.

Read full story
5 comments

This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pizza In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.

Read full story
32 comments

7 Hidden Tennessee Waterfalls You Must See

Tennessee offers some of the most spectacular waterfalls in the U.S. thanks to its unique topography and its extensive system of rivers and streams. Many of the waterfalls listed in this article are located in Tennessee state parks and are completely free to access. Important to note, the best time to visit any of the waterfalls is during spring and summer, especially after heavy showers which birth some of the most powerful cascades.

Read full story
2 comments

Explore New Jersey's Most Extraordinary Places

When you look past New Jersey’s suburban sprawl and factories you’ll see the Garden State for what it truly is, a beautiful state filled with miles of coastline, lush forests, and rugged mountains.

Read full story
1 comments

The Most Remote Place in Virginia is Breathtaking

From the Blue Ridge Mountains, all the way to the Eastern Shore, Virginia is a state filled with beauty. A great mix of both rural and urban life, as you drive through this state you'll pass by major cities, a scattering of smaller towns, and plenty of open lands.

Read full story
6 comments

10 Ohio Festivals to Attend this July

After two long years of COVID — and what seems like an even longer winter — Ohioans are ready to head outside for some summer fun. There are tons of outdoor festivals and fairs taking place throughout the state this month. Keep reading for the top 10 events to attend and where you can find them.

Read full story
1 comments

The Summertime Views On These 5 Hikes in New York are Incredible

If you’re looking for travel ideas to explore the diverse landscape of New York, take a look at this list of hiking trails that contain some of the most scenic views in the state.

Read full story
2 comments

This Wondrous Rock Garden is Tucked Behind a Church in Georgia

Rock Garden Calhoun is a stunning collection of thousands of tiny rocks that make up an entire miniature village complete with buildings, castles, cathedrals, bridges, and even the Colosseum.

Read full story
12 comments

This Underrated Tennessee State Park is Home to one of the Most Unique Natural Wonders in the Country

Tennessee is known for its beautiful mountain ranges, rolling hills, and stunning rivers but there's an entirely different natural wonder hiding amongst Picket CCC Memorial State Park in the town of Pall Mall.

Read full story
8 comments

The Best Rooftop Bars in Ohio

It's officially rooftop season–the glorious time of year where being outdoors is enjoyable and the sun sets much later than usual. Whether you’re enjoying a craft cocktail, some delicious food, or simply being around your friends, you have to agree that the atmosphere at a rooftop bar is certainly hard to beat.

Read full story
3 comments

This NJ Restaurant is Serving Up a Unique Drink for Summer and You Need to Try it

The espresso martini has made a cultural comeback this year and is now undoubtedly one of the most popular cocktails for the crowds who frequent the hip bars and restaurant scene.

Read full story
4 comments
Jersey City, NJ

New and Exciting Restaurants to Check Out in Jersey City

Known as being one of the most diverse cities in the country, Jersey City is home to a rich and exciting culinary scene where new restaurants and cafes open up all the time. Last year saw an impressive lineup of new kitchens. From popular breakfast cafe The Cottage to Italian sit-down restaurant Chickies. Here are 7 new Jersey City restaurants worth checking out.

Read full story
1 comments

The most scenic dining experience in Pennsylvania can be found along the Colebrookdale Railroad

The Dining Experience on the Colebrookdale Railroad offers guests a fairytale-like adeventure. This vintage railcar will take you back to the early 20th century as it makes its 2 hour journey through the Secret Valley.

Read full story
14 comments

The Best Airport in the Country is Located in Portland

Summer travel has become increasingly difficult this year. From delays to canceled flights, many passengers have been left stranded in airports for hours and even entire days. This disorganization can be attributed to a variety of different factors including summer thunderstorms, an uptick in travelers since the pandemic, and a shortage of airline workers.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy