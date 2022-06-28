This Wondrous Rock Garden is Tucked Behind a Church in Georgia

Rock Garden Calhoun is a stunning collection of thousands of tiny rocks that make up an entire miniature village complete with buildings, castles, cathedrals, bridges, and even the Colosseum.

You'll find this incredible garden located behind the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church just outside of Rome, Georgia along Highway 53. Visitors are frequently in awe of its beauty and size when they arrive.

Kaitlyn Connors/Unsplash

Created in 2007 by Dewitt Boyd, the church allowed him to begin building this rock garden in the hopes to create a place of serenity and peace. Many people have helped collaborate in the completion of the garden including Dewitt Boyd's wife and children. You'll notice a hand-painted portrait of the couple if you look close enough amongst the rocks.

Olivia Lee/Unsplash

The garden contains over 50 structures including a Notre Dame-inspired cathedral, a Japanese castle, cobblestone paths, and bridges. Boyd's children enjoyed playing in the water and his daughter even helped construct the bridge that overlooks the stream.

Joan S./Unsplash

While walking through the garden you'll notice these structures are actually much more sturdy than you'd think they are. Children who visit can even climb on the structures themselves.

The nature surrounding the designs is just as enjoyable. Here you'll find hickory trees, chrysanthemums, and beautiful hydrangea flowers.

Joey Pedras/Unsplash

Because of its wondrous beauty, The Rock Garden has become a popular place to have a wedding. There is even a gazebo built for ceremonies. To commemorate these special occasions, anyone who gets married in the garden receives a unique stone that's mounted on the wall in honor of their special day.

There are countless hidden gems located throughout the garden. Be sure to look down at the paths as you walk through. You'll notice tiny scriptures and sayings carved inside.

Paul Tomlin/Unsplash

The park has been maintained by many volunteers over the years. After a particularly bad storm, a large tree fell on one of the structures. Volunteers were there the next day to clean and repair. The garden has become a beloved attraction within the area and has created a very close-knit community.

There is no fee required to enter the garden, just a donation box. Rock Garden Calhoun is open to the public every day from 8 am to 7 pm.

The Rock Garden has announced plans to continue to grow and expand. Currently, there are proposals for a picnic area and restrooms. There is also a new walking path being built that will take you on a scenic journey around the property.