This Underrated Tennessee State Park is Home to one of the Most Unique Natural Wonders in the Country

Tennessee is known for its beautiful mountain ranges, rolling hills, and stunning rivers but there's an entirely different natural wonder hiding amongst Picket CCC Memorial State Park in the town of Pall Mall.

Located right outside of Jamestown, Memorial State Park is a part of the Upper Cumberland Mountain range. The park was created in the 1930s and contains hiking trails, five rustic cabins, a recreation lodge, a ranger station, and a 12-acre lake. The park is also one of just a few state parks in the country with a designated Dark Sky area that allows visitors to take in sweeping views of the night sky similar to those found in many of the Western states.

Henry Fuller/Unsplash

One of the most spectacular sights to behold within the park is the natural bridge created entirely of sandstone. There is actually another natural bridge in Tennessee located in Sewanee that is far more popular and well known. Because of this, Memorial State Park is much less trafficked. You'll find that the trails and surrounding areas are quiet and peaceful. You may even have the park to yourself depending on what time of day you decide to go.

The trail to this bridge is easily accessible and great for families. Many people report that the hike is short, easy, and simple. You'll find the entrance to the trail in Memorial State Park's parking area.

Titled the Natural Bridge Trail, this loop path will bring you through a hardwood forest filled with old tall trees and many waterways. The trail is open year-round and is known for containing large picturesque icicles in the wintertime. This trail is well marked and easy to follow. After hiking for half a mile you should stumble upon the bridge. Jaw-droppingly beautiful, this wooded area is the perfect place to stop for lunch, relax, and definitely snap a photo or two. You'll notice a handmade log bench has been placed nearby for those purposes.

Lea Knight/Unsplash

The highest arch measures 86 feet in length and 35 feet in height. On the west side of the bridge is a path down for those who want to further explore the bridge from below.

Sandstone arches are formed from a conglomeration of erosion and pressure. This natural shape takes thousands of years to form and requires incessant sharpening by ice, wind, and rain. Knowing how many centuries it took to create this natural wonder makes it that much more special. Truly a piece of natural history.

This natural area is also home to a suspended swinging bridge, impressive rock formations, and the Twin Arches.