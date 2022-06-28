It's officially rooftop season–the glorious time of year where being outdoors is enjoyable and the sun sets much later than usual.

Whether you’re enjoying a craft cocktail, some delicious food, or simply being around your friends, you have to agree that the atmosphere at a rooftop bar is certainly hard to beat.

So, in honor of the summer, we've rounded up some of the best rooftop bars in Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.

Vaso | Dublin

Vaso Emily Failes/Unsplash

Vaso is a tapas restaurant serving up small delicious Spanish plates paired with exciting craft cocktails, wines, and beers. Their rooftop space offers stunning panoramic views of the Scioto River and even a private cabana experience complete with comfortable couches, a mini-fridge stocked with canned beers, wines, and cocktails, and a television with your choice of programming.

Lincoln Social | Columbus

Lincoln Social Avery Kipness/Unsplash

Soak in all the city views at the Lincoln Social Rooftop. Their menu includes small bites, pizzas, shareable dishes, and a few delicious desserts like a smores ice cream sandwich and a fun birthday cake truffle served with a shot of alcohol. Be sure to head to Lincoln Social for happy hours from Tuesday to Friday and even on Sunday for half-off food and well drinks plus $10 cocktails all Sunday.

RH Rooftop | Columbus

RH Rooftop Ian Welsh/Unsplash

A stunning restaurant and rooftop lounge that features gigantic crystal chandeliers and marble table tops. RH Rooftop is a sophisticated venue serving lobster rolls, steaks, and plenty of wine and craft beers. Take in gorgeous views of the city here.

The Heights | Toledo

The Heights Samantha Hurley/Burst

A sleek and stylish bar featuring classics like pizza, burgers, and cheesecake, The Heights is one of the best rooftop bars in Toledo. Their outdoor space overlooks the river and downtown Toledo.

The View at Shires Garden | Cincinnati

Shires Garden Olga Coiro/Unsplash

A gorgeous rooftop restaurant located above the City Club Apartments, this hidden gem serves both brunch and dinner. Their craft cocktails are known for being some of the prettiest and most delicious in the whole city.

Maxwell's Pizza and Rooftop Patio | McConnelsville

Maxwell's Gregg Adelman/Unsplash

Surrounded by the Muskingum River, Maxwell's is an outdoor oasis complete with hanging rattan chairs, string lights, umbrellas, and plenty of lush greenery. Maxwell's serves amazing artisan pizzas and cocktails including frozen margaritas, wine, and tons of seasonal drinks.

Cadence Vault Gastropub | Liverpool

Cadence Wayne Smith/Unsplash

A taproom set inside a historic vault, Cadence offers an extensive menu of appetizers, burgers, and wood-fired pizza. Their rooftop patio features a mini rock garden, exposed brick walls, and tiki lights.

Alley Cat Oyster Bar | Cleveland

Alley Cat Henry Feinelberg/Unsplash

Located along the iconic Cuyahoga River, Alley Cat is an upscale seafood restaurant. You'll enjoy unparalleled water views and creative plates and drinks dining on their outdoor patio space.

Nano Brew | Cleveland

Nano Brew Hannah Roberts/Unsplash

One of the best breweries in Cleveland features a beer garden, incredible brewpub food, and an outdoor rooftop bar complete with string lights and great views of the city late at night. Choose from an array of cocktails or craft beers and be sure to pair your drink with some delicious food menu items like their mac attack cavatappi pasta covered in smoked gouda, bacon crumble, and bbq sauce or their housemade pretzel topped with everything but the bagel seasoning and whipped cream cheese.