This NJ Restaurant is Serving Up a Unique Drink for Summer and You Need to Try it

The espresso martini has made a cultural comeback this year and is now undoubtedly one of the most popular cocktails for the crowds who frequent the hip bars and restaurant scene.

Originally called the vodka espresso, the first espresso martini was served back in the 1980s in London. A combination of sugar, coffee liqueur, vodka, a fresh shot of espresso, and 3 coffee beans, this cocktail is known for its ability to wake you up fast.

Traditional Espresso Martini Nellie Green/Unsplash

Today, the espresso martini is thriving. Because of its ability to photograph well, the drink has seen a social media surge on apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Feeling the demand for this popular cocktail, more and more restaurants have decided to include the espresso martini on their drink menus.

Battello's Frozen Espresso Martini Jenn Wood/Unsplash

Popular Jersey City dinner spot Battello is one of those restaurants. The Italian restaurant has decided however to put a creative and delicious spin on the drink.

An amazing way to cool off on their outdoor patio and take in the sweeping Hudson River and Manhattan skyline views, their frozen espresso martinis are the perfect drink to try this summer.

Battello's espresso martini includes 1 1/2 ounces of vodka, 3/4 ounces of coffee liqueur, 1/4 ounce of creme de cacao liqueur, 1 ounce of chilled espresso, and is topped with the iconic 3 coffee beans for garnish served frozen in the traditional martini glass.

This new frozen drink may certainly become the new frozen rosé or "frosé" that skyrocketed in popularity during the summer of 2016. While it's still super common to find this pink drink on bar and restaurant menus, the novelty has certainly worn off.

Thanks in part to social media, we predict that the frozen espresso martinis from Battello are sure to stir up a surge of restaurant-goers itching to try (and photograph) the trendy new drink.

Battello James Riccio/Unsplash

Battello is located at 502 Washington Boulevard in the Newport neighborhood of Jersey City. The upscale waterfront restaurant is known most for its delicious seafood offerings including roasted octopus, poblano crudo, and seafood towers filled with shrimp, oysters, and clams.

Cocktail and drink options include an Almalfi spritz, old-fashioned, and lavender-infused vodka lemon drink. All cocktails are priced at $15. Battello also serves an extensive beer and wine selection with 18 different draft and IPA options for $8 and 17 different red and white wine options served by the glass with prices ranging from $12 to $24.