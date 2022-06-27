New and Exciting Restaurants to Check Out in Jersey City

Known as being one of the most diverse cities in the country, Jersey City is home to a rich and exciting culinary scene where new restaurants and cafes open up all the time.

Last year saw an impressive lineup of new kitchens. From popular breakfast cafe The Cottage to Italian sit-down restaurant Chickies. Here are 7 new Jersey City restaurants worth checking out.

Terra e Mare | 2 Chapel Ave

Terra e Mare Mac Guttenburg/Unsplash

A highly anticipated upscale restaurant located along the water, Terra e Mare doubles as a restaurant and wedding venue. The space features a sleek wine bar, sprawling views of lower New York Harbor, and a soon-to-be rooftop patio that will include a 50-seat cocktail bar complemented by live piano, fire features, and outdoor lounge seating. Italian for "land and sea" Terra e Mare serves both seafood and meat options plus an array of Italian classics like pasta and cannolis for dessert.

Kinsen | 80 Wayne St

Kinsen Aaron Daniels/Unsplash

A Thai restaurant with an unassuming storefront, Kinsen offers home-cooked and freshly prepared meals in a bright and simple setting featuring white walls and plenty of seating. Open for lunch and dinner hours, Kinsen is the perfect spot to head to for a curry rice bowl or Thai iced coffee. Kinsen is also BYOB.

Taco-Drive | 195 Newark Ave

Taco Drive John Baker/Unsplash

An exciting new Mexican restaurant concept, diners will have the chance to customize their own tacos here. Choose from fresh flour tortillas or corn tortillas, meats, and a large variety of different toppings. Every taco is prepared fresh in front of customers akin to Chipotle and Jersey Mike's style of counter service. The restaurant features a super affordable menu with meals complete with drinks all priced at $10 and under. Taco-Drive is open for lunch and late-night meals.

ONDO | 3 Second St at Harboside

ONDO Kaitlyn Connors/Unsplash

From the owners who brought us the infamous DOMO DOMO, ONDO is a Korean restaurant featuring new and innovative plates alongside more traditional ones. Open for both brunch and dinner, menu highlights include apps like fried sausage and mozzarella cheese covered in caviar and truffle mayo and entrees like spicy octopus salad.

Salt & Ginger | 313 Grove St

Salt & Ginger Kennedy Hynes/Unsplash

Just a short walk from the Grove Street PATH station, Salt & Ginger is a new Chinese restaurant featuring a zen interior complete with a lush green covered wall. This spot will eventually be home to a dumpling station that allows diners to sit and watch the chef make soup dumplings right in front of them.

Ragazzo | 3417 John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Ragazzo Adrian Cesare/Unsplash

A unique and innovative fusion concept, Ragazzo pairs Italian and Peruvian food. Serving pizza, pasta, and traditional Peruvian plates like Causa de Pollo and Jalea, there is something for everyone at Ragazzo. The restaurant has become popular amongst locals already for its deliciously prepared meals.

Jiangnan Fusion | 97 Montgomery St

Jiangnan Kelly Ortiz/Unsplash

Located near Exchange place, this Chinese restaurant is open for both lunch and dinner. Set inside a sleek dark-colored dining space, Jiangnan has already received rave reviews online for its delicious and authentic food options from smoothies to roast duck. Jiangnan is BYOB.