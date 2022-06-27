This Hidden Arkansas Waterfall is one of the most Beautiful in the Country

Located in Stone County, approximately 2 miles off of Highway 14, the Blanchard Springs Caverns are known as some of the most spectacular and carefully developed caves in the world.

Visitors can take in the glistening formations like stalactites, stalagmites, columns, and flowstones through a guided tour. Inside they'll find paved trails where they can climb over rocks, crawl through red clay mud and tour the "Water Works" exhibit.

Keegan Eichler/Unsplash

While Blanchard is most known for its caves, they're not the only incredible natural wonder located here. Wander just beyond the cave's exit and you'll find a woodland trail.

Follow the trail for two miles and you'll stumble across the beautiful Mirror Lake Falls. A stunning stream of blue water spills over an ancient rock ledge into the serene swimming hole fed by Mirror Lake.

Patrick McMahon/Unsplash

The perfect place to head to in the warm summer months, taking a dip in the water here will instantly relax and cool you off. Drape a towel over the rocks and soak in the sun or opt for a few scenic photos, this waterfall is by far one of the most beautiful in the state.

Mirror Lake Benjamin Glasser/Unsplash

Mirror Lake is also a popular fishing spot known as a rainbow trout haven. Its water supply is found at Blanchard Springs Caverns, a 58-degree collection of flowing water located 14 miles north. The lake was built in the 1930s by The Civilian Conservation Corps. Created from stone and concrete, this dam now serves as a stunning and serene natural backdrop.

Be sure to check out the many miles of hiking trails while you're here. The Accessible Trail is known as being the easiest to hike complete with a paved path and benches along the way. The Spring Trail begins at the Visitor Center and runs along Blanchard Creek and Mirror Lake for a mile and a half. Perfect for the casual hiker who enjoys bird watching and observing the flora and fauna of the Ozark Forest.

Ozark Highlands Leone Oulette/Unsplash

Open year-round, these trails offer visitors a rich outdoor experience. Home to the Ozark Woods, Mirror Lake, and a Recreation Area filled with amenities like a campground, pavilion, and amphitheater, you could easily spend an entire weekend here exploring. Cars pay a daily fee of $3 dollars while the campground site charges $10 dollars a night.

Julia Kelley/Unsplash

The Visitor Information Center is open from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm 7 days a week from mid-March through October. The personnel here have a wealth of knowledge of the surrounding area so be sure to pay them a visit with any questions or suggestions on how to spend your time at this outdoor oasis.