The most scenic dining experience in Pennsylvania can be found along the Colebrookdale Railroad

The Dining Experience on the Colebrookdale Railroad offers guests a fairytale-like adeventure. This vintage railcar will take you back to the early 20th century as it makes its 2 hour journey through the Secret Valley.

Amanda Johnson/Unsplash

Located along the the Manatawny and Ironstone Creeks, this route is dotted with a wide variety of flora and fauna. Eagles, red-tailed hawks, deer, turtles, fox, turkeys, geese, and ducks can frequently be spotted from the train. This historic passageway is known for looking the same as it did back when the iron-willed pioneers first ventured along its cold, rushing creeks three centuries ago.

Tyler Kane/Unsplash

The ambiance inside the railcars are designed after the luxurious interiors of trains the 1900s that catered exclusively to high-class citizens riding for business or pleasure.

Perfect for any occasion from date nights to family and friend outings, these dining cars offers brunch, lunch, dinner, and a variety of different craft cocktails. Keep reading to learn more.

The first trains leave at approximately 11 am. Unless you book a private table, you may be seated with other guests much like passengers in the early 20th century experienced. There are 3 different dining car options.

Their Garden Cafe car is is ADA accessible and has tables for groups of two and four. White drapes and lush hanging greenery adorn the walls and ceilings in this car. String lights and lanterns add an extra touch of fairytale-like ambiance.

Their main dining car has tables available for groups of four. A beautiful white canopy of lights and greenery covers the ceiling as well as an opulent crystal chandeiler.

Main Dining Car Lena Hill/Unsplash

Their third dining car is known as the Parlor. The ultimate in luxury, this car is reserved for passengers age 13 and over. The corner of the car features a grand piano and live music. Meals here include a complimentary tapas plate, dessert, and beverage in a keepsake glass. A la carte service is also available.

Parlor Car Carol Simon/Unsplash

Each table is set up directly next to a wide stained glass window where diners can take in the gorgeous scenic views.

Reservations usually fill in fast so it's best to reserve a spot at least 2 weeks in advance. All reservations are made through their online portal which you can access here. Tickets are picked up at their Will Call window on the day of your departure. Be sure to arrive early as trains leave promptly on time.

Their menus vary depending on the day you select. Past selections have features both vegetarian and meat options including lasagna and chicken parmigiana. Menus become available to passengers once they book their ride.

A la Carte Kenny Parker/Unsplash

For those looking for a lighter meal, an A la carte menu is available with options like a cheese plate, hummus plate, warm brownies, and soft pretzels.

Popular drinks include homemade sodas, hot chocolate, and amazing cocktails that range from mojitos to their Engineered Old Fashioned. Patrons also have the option to order their hot chocolate and coffees spiked with Bailey's.