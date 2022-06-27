The Best Airport in the Country is Located in Portland

Summer travel has become increasingly difficult this year. From delays to canceled flights, many passengers have been left stranded in airports for hours and even entire days.

This disorganization can be attributed to a variety of different factors including summer thunderstorms, an uptick in travelers since the pandemic, and a shortage of airline workers.

Portland International Airport Jonathon Pie/Unsplash

While some airports have reported heavy cancellations and delays–others have a relatively low number of flight disruptions. According to Upgraded Points, a travel website that publishes highly researched articles on airline travel has revealed via an infographic which airports are the best and worst in the United States based on a number of different factors.

The website has gathered data from 60 airports across the country and looked into overall satisfaction scores, flight delays and cancellations, public transportation options, and airline amenities including lounge access and WiFi.

PDX Ollie Shaw/Unsplash

According to their research, Portland International Airport has been ranked as the best airport overall. This achievement comes as not much of a surprise, however. PDX has been praised over the past two decades by numerous news sources including Conde Nast, Travel + Leisure, and J.D. Power and Associates. PDX was even named Airport of the Year by ALPA in 2015.

Portland's airport is best known for its amazing amenities. It boasts a mini-movie theater complete with 17 seats and daily free viewings of films produced by local filmmakers about the Pacific Northwest. The airport is also home to an immersive distillery known for its diverse offerings of product tastings, branded apparel, and distilled beverages. It is the only distillery in the world to operate a spirits tasting room within an airport location. Other PDX dining options include Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Capers Farm-to-Table Market, and Kenny & Zuke’s Delicatessen & Market, a Jewish deli that serves bagels. PDX also announced a $2 billion remodeling project last year.

Design of the new Portland Airport Terminal Kasey Smith/Unsplash

Portland isn't the only airport that fared well. Denver International Airport has also ranked high in overall satisfaction reports. It has also been revealed that Alaska's Anchorage International Airport is currently number 1 in flights that leave on time consistently.

In terms of the worst airports, John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) comes in at number 1. Ranked poorly for lounge and seating options, WiFi access, public transit access, and average delays and flight cancellations. LaGuardia Airport in NYC and Eppley Airfield in Omaha Nebraska came in at 2 and 3 for worst.