The Clearest Lake in Tennessee is almost too Beautiful to be Real

As Summer begins and the weather continues to get warmer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. Tennessee is home to dozens of lakes and reservoirs. However, there's one in particular that stands out from the rest.

Helena Cruz/Unsplash

Norris Lake boasts over 800 miles of shoreline in Eastern Tennessee. Infamous for its clear water, the lake is also known as being one of the cleanest in the entire country.

Formed in the 1930s, TVA created public parks at several locations on the new Norris Reservoir, including Cove Lake, Big Ridge, and the area around Norris Dam. These parks later became the center of Tennessee's state park system. Today, Norris Lake is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state.

Peterson Ames/Unsplash

At a warm 72 degrees in the summertime, Norris Lake is perfect for swimming but that's not the only way to enjoy the lake. Fishing, hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding, and boating are all wonderful activities to enjoy here. The lake also features beautiful park areas for picnics.

There's no shortage of scenic views at the lake. Surrounded by state parks and wildlife areas, one of the best views of the lake can be seen from the peaks in the distance. You can hike the Loyston Overlook Trail at Blue Ridge State Park for some seriously beautiful views of the forest and the widest view of the lake.

Linda Maverick/Unsplash

The Devil's Racetrack Overlook is another incredible spot to head to for breathtaking views from the top.

Wildlife at Norris Lake is abundant. Bird sightings have included hawks, vultures, and turkeys. Home to over 56 species of fish, on the water, you will spot the occasional fish jumping out plus frogs and ducks. At night the park fills with raccoons, skunks, opossum, foxes, and even coyotes. Deer are also plentiful.

Ty Landon/Unsplash

With so much shoreline to choose from, deciding what part of the lake to head to can be difficult. There are over 21 marinas located on the lake but one of the best and most convenient choices is located right off I-75. Twin Cove Resort and Marina is home to tons of amenities like restaurants and water rental stores. The scenic surroundings over Twin Cove also make it worth a visit. You'll find stunning views of the Cumberland Mountains here.

Twin Cove Resort Marina Killoy/Unsplash

If staying at the resort isn't your top choice, there are plenty of other options for lodging including campgrounds, RV sites, cabins, mobile houseboats, and even Airbnbs.