7 of the Most Amazing Caves in Pennsylvania You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Pennsylvania is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves covered in crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.

These caverns contain some of the most beautiful natural landscapes and rock formations this state has to offer. Keep reading to find out more about these incredible Pennsylvania caves and where to find them.

Lost River Caverns | Hellertown

Discovered back in the 1800s, this limestone cave spans over a thousand feet in length. Lost River Caverns got their name from the body of water that flows through them. Walking tours allow visitors of all ages to explore this underground wonderland that contains intriguing crystallized rock formations and knowledgeable tour guides. The tour takes about 30 to 45 minutes to complete.

Crystal Cave | Kutztown

A popular tourist attraction that's been open for over 100 years, Crystal Caves is located 125 feet underground and features an abundance of white crystal rock formations. Perfect for a family outing, the caves are also home to a museum, gift shop, mini-golf, and restaurants.

Penn's Cave | Centre Hall

Known as America's only all-water cavern, Penn's Cave offers visitors the unique chance to tour entirely by boat. Walk down 48 concrete steps to the dock where you'll board a 22-passenger boat. Along the tour, you'll get to see how dripping water has sculpted this magnificent landscape to create curtains, cascades, and draperies against a background of pillars and gigantic columns.

Lincoln Caverns | Huntingdon

Discovered back in the 1930s, Lincoln Caverns is home to two amazing crystal caves to explore. Known for its incredible tours and enjoyable mining activities for kids, Lincoln also features nature trails, campgrounds, and tons of kid-friendly events.

Indian Echo Caverns | Hummelstown

One of the most popular caves in PA, Indian Echo is open year-round and offers 45-minute tours. Enter through an arched doorway carved out of rock and explore aquamarine pools of water and crystallized cave walls.

Coral Caverns | Manns Choice

Family-owned and operated, Coral Caverns is an impressive crystal cave. Tours operate out of the museum located here and last anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. Visitors will get a chance to learn more about the history behind the formation of this cave and get to see a beautiful display of neon lights that illuminate the crystal rock formations inside. The cave is home to many pieces of fossilized coral that are believed to be over 420 million years old, some of the earliest forms of life to inhabit the planet.

Laurel Caverns | Farmington

A large sandstone cave that offers over 4 miles of passage, Laurel Caverns is the biggest cave in Pennsylvania. Split into an upper and lower level, this cave was once an unregulated wild cave until the 1960s. Today, the cave's rocky floors have been filled with sand to make for a safer walking environment. Guests have the option to tour the premises with or without a tour guide.