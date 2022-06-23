A list of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in Tennessee

The buffet is arguably one of the best things ever to happen to Tennessee cuisine. From Southern home-cooked meals to Chinese and sushi, keep reading to find out more about some of the best buffets in the state and where you can find them.

Austin's Steak and Homestyle Buffet | Knoxville

Homestyle Buffet Carl Bush/Unsplash

A family-friendly casual eatery, Austin's is known across the region for their high-quality and well-seasoned food. Open for lunch and dinner, their buffet offers an unlimited supply of salads, homestyle meats, fish, fries, dessert, and drink options including soda and sweet tea.

Asuka Hibachi & Buffet | Smyrna

Asuka Hillary Egan/Unsplash

An all-you-can-eat Chinese and Japanese restaurant, Asuka is one of the best buffets in the state with extensive offerings and super friendly service. The buffet features a hibachi grill, sushi bar, seafood, hot plates, and dessert including an entire freezer full of fresh ice cream options.

Brickhouse Buffet | Bartlett

Brickhouse Carrie Hickinson/Unsplash

Family-owned and operated, Brickhouse Buffet is an elevated buffet restaurant concept that was created with high standards for quality and cleanliness. Brickhouse is known for their American classics like fried chicken, ribs, and carving station. The buffet also features an extensive dessert bar where you can create your own ice cream sundaes.

Casey Jones Village | Jackson

Old Country Store Gregg Harlow/Burst

An infamous spot known for its cornbread, Casey Jones has been in business since 1965. Set inside an old country-style building, this buffet will immerse you in Tennessee history. Their buffet features homemade Southern-style cuisine and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Enjoy classics like biscuits, bacon, fried chicken, and sweet potatoes.

China King Buffet | Clarksville

China King Buffet Carly Spyre/Unsplash

There is truly something for everyone at China King Buffet. Featuring a wide selection of authentic Chinese, Japanese, and American food, there is no shortage of options here. Choose between fresh sushi, noodles, and even frog legs.

Chow Time Buffet | Memphis

Chow Time Kelly Lane/Unsplash

A spacious buffet offering a hybrid of Chinese and American food, Chow Time offers a dinner buffet for just under 15 bucks. There are over 40 food items to choose from here plus some amazing desserts like bread pudding and peach cobbler.

Hermitage House Smorgasbord | Nashville

Hermitage Sarah Adams/Unsplash

A beloved family-run restaurant that's been around since 1975, Hermitage is set in a charming space featuring antiques and chandeliers. Enjoy signature Southern hospitality and as much fried chicken and fritters as you can eat.

Plantation Buffets | Dickson

Plantation Buffets Sam Delevigne/Unsplash

A giant buffet restaurant featuring all the classics, Plantation has everything from NY strip to pies. Everything is made from scratch.

Reagan's House of Pancakes | Pigeon Forge

Reagan's Cara Pultz/Unsplash

A breakfast buffet you don't want to miss, Reagan's offers an unbeatable $11.49 all-you-can-eat breakfast bar filled with pancakes, french toast, bacon, sausage, biscuits, fresh fruit, and eggs. Reagan's is so popular it has two locations within the city of Pigeon Forge.

Red Ginger Buffet | Elizabethton

Red Ginger Alexander Malone/Unsplash

Always fresh and delicious, Red Ginger is a traditional Chinese buffet known as being one of the most affordable in Tennessee. Choose from all the Asian cuisine classics like noodles and sushi and seafood like fried coconut shrimp.

Shan Chinese Buffet | Monteagle

Shan Rob Smith/Unsplash

One of the highest-ranked Chinese buffets in the state, Shan is known for their incredibly attentive staff and food selection that's always kept fresh and warm. Shan features a sushi bar, hot plate station, and tons of desserts. Lunch prices start at just $7 bucks a person and you definitely won't leave hungry.