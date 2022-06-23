Tahawus, NY

Most People Have Forgotten About This Vacant Ghost Town in New York

Travel Maven

A village located in the town of Newcomb in the Adirondack region of New York, Tahawus was once home to two bustling mining operations before being abandoned. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in New York state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32usfI_0gJwgLSz00
TahawusPenelope Brooks/Unsplash

History

The village of Tahawus was actually abandoned twice. Iron deposits were first found here in 1826. The iron was extracted with moderate success for thirty years until 1857 when impurities of titanium dioxide were found present in the iron. The Adirondack Iron Works was forced to closed. A local flood and a nationwide economic crisis were also factors in the closure of the Upper Works. Tahawus soon became known as an abandoned village as residents fled.

In 1940 a new mine opened, in the hopes of obtaining the titanium dioxide that had been partly responsible for the previous mine's failure. Located about a mile south of the original operation, this new facility was known as Lower Works. A new community moved in around 1943. A few years later, Tahawus had 84 buildings. About forty million tons of titanium were extracted at the National Lead Industries' mines before operations ceased in 1989.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHQ0w_0gJwgLSz00
Historic MinesSarah Boyle/Unsplash

Tahawus Today

Visiting the village of Tahawus today is interesting, to say the least. There's currently only one way in and out of this village that you can access from Essex County Route 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1naa_0gJwgLSz00
FurnanceAmy Lin/Unsplash

While many of the original facilities have been torn down, there are still many incredible sights to behold here. The McIntyre Blast Furnace stands roughly 50 feet tall. You can actually walk inside this furnace for a true one-of-a-kind look at history. Rumor has it that it would take an entire acre of trees to keep this powerhouse burning for a day.

One of the last remaining buildings from the town's original heyday in the 1800s still stands intact. Known as The MacNaughton Cottage, this house was built in 1834. Steeped in history, this is the site at which then-Vice President Theodore Roosevelt heard the news of President McKinley's assassination. Today the house remains boarded up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmPeA_0gJwgLSz00
MacNaughton CottageSean Connors/Unsplash

The ghost town is mainly made up of abandoned buildings built in the 1940s. Many of the fireplaces and cellars still remain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ISOd_0gJwgLSz00
Collapsed Home in TahawusStephanie Lewison/Unsplash

In 2003, Open Space Institute acquired the Tahawus Tract for $8.5 million dollars. Visitors can now find informational signs and railings set up around the blast furnace site and a hiking trail to help educate the residents of New York on this area and explain what has happened here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# abandonded# travel# new york# explore# ghost town

Comments / 8

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
15736 followers

More from Travel Maven

Rome, GA

This Wondrous Rock Garden is Tucked Behind a Church in Georgia

Rock Garden Calhoun is a stunning collection of thousands of tiny rocks that make up an entire miniature village complete with buildings, castles, cathedrals, bridges, and even the Colosseum.

Read full story
1 comments
Pall Mall, TN

This Underrated Tennessee State Park is Home to one of the Most Unique Natural Wonders in the Country

Tennessee is known for its beautiful mountain ranges, rolling hills, and stunning rivers but there's an entirely different natural wonder hiding amongst Picket CCC Memorial State Park in the town of Pall Mall.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

The Best Rooftop Bars in Ohio

It's officially rooftop season–the glorious time of year where being outdoors is enjoyable and the sun sets much later than usual. Whether you’re enjoying a craft cocktail, some delicious food, or simply being around your friends, you have to agree that the atmosphere at a rooftop bar is certainly hard to beat.

Read full story
2 comments
Jersey City, NJ

This NJ Restaurant is Serving Up a Unique Drink for Summer and You Need to Try it

The espresso martini has made a cultural comeback this year and is now undoubtedly one of the most popular cocktails for the crowds who frequent the hip bars and restaurant scene.

Read full story
4 comments
Jersey City, NJ

New and Exciting Restaurants to Check Out in Jersey City

Known as being one of the most diverse cities in the country, Jersey City is home to a rich and exciting culinary scene where new restaurants and cafes open up all the time. Last year saw an impressive lineup of new kitchens. From popular breakfast cafe The Cottage to Italian sit-down restaurant Chickies. Here are 7 new Jersey City restaurants worth checking out.

Read full story
1 comments
Arkansas State

This Hidden Arkansas Waterfall is one of the most Beautiful in the Country

Located in Stone County, approximately 2 miles off of Highway 14, the Blanchard Springs Caverns are known as some of the most spectacular and carefully developed caves in the world.

Read full story
7 comments
Pennsylvania State

The most scenic dining experience in Pennsylvania can be found along the Colebrookdale Railroad

The Dining Experience on the Colebrookdale Railroad offers guests a fairytale-like adeventure. This vintage railcar will take you back to the early 20th century as it makes its 2 hour journey through the Secret Valley.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

The Best Airport in the Country is Located in Portland

Summer travel has become increasingly difficult this year. From delays to canceled flights, many passengers have been left stranded in airports for hours and even entire days. This disorganization can be attributed to a variety of different factors including summer thunderstorms, an uptick in travelers since the pandemic, and a shortage of airline workers.

Read full story
7 comments
Indiana State

6 Hidden Indiana Waterfalls You Must See

You might sweat a little to get to some of these waterfalls. But the serene and tranquil refuge they offer makes it well worth it. Flowing through forests and tucked away in state parks, keep reading to out where these stunning 6 Indiana waterfalls are hiding.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

One of the Most Beautiful Swimming Holes in the Country is Located here in New York

A hidden gem within the Catskills region, Peekamoose Blue Hole is known for being a stunning oasis of crystal clear water surrounded by lush greenery. Located in the middle of the Sundown Wild Forest, Peekamoose is a depression in Rondout Creek, a unique formation created by sand and gravel swirling together in an ancient whirlpool. The creek is part of the New York City drinking water watershed. Unfortunately in recent years, this watering hole has been affected negatively by the presence of large crowds on summer weekends.

Read full story
36 comments
Columbus, OH

10 Fun and Unusual Things to Do in Columbus

Looking for a fun way to spend your weekend? Columbus is a city filled with tons of things to see and do. From enjoying the outdoors along the beautiful riverfront to interesting museums filled with history, here is a list of exciting places to check out in Columbus.

Read full story
4 comments

10 Hidden New York State Waterfalls you must see

There’s something about New York's most beautiful waterfalls that makes them worth the chase, whether it's a road trip to a new destination or just a day spent hiking in a state park.

Read full story
6 comments
Richmond, VA

10 of the Most Unique Virginia Restaurants that are Bucket-List Worthy

Diners in Virginia have access to some of the best restaurants on the east coast. From historic eateries in the west to the innovation hub that is Richmond, If you're looking for something a little different Virginia is certainly the right place to be.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

8 Hidden Michigan Beaches Worth Finding This Summer

Surrounded by lakes with a freshwater coastline almost 3,200 miles long, Michigan offers some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Featuring towering sand dunes and aqua blue water, here are 8 lesser-known Michigan beaches that provide the perfect balance of peace and quiet for a relaxing summer afternoon.

Read full story
8 comments
Tennessee State

The Clearest Lake in Tennessee is almost too Beautiful to be Real

As Summer begins and the weather continues to get warmer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. Tennessee is home to dozens of lakes and reservoirs. However, there's one in particular that stands out from the rest.

Read full story
25 comments
Pennsylvania State

7 of the Most Amazing Caves in Pennsylvania You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Pennsylvania is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves covered in crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.

Read full story
4 comments
Arizona State

One of the most Underrated National Parks in Arizona is also one of the Coolest

Located in the quiet northeastern corner of the state, Petrified Forest National Park is majorly overshadowed by other Arizona parks. Pulling in about 600,00 visitors a year, this underrated park is quiet and not too crowded compared to the Grand Canyon which attracts over 4 million visitors a year.

Read full story
8 comments
Pennsylvania State

The Most Remote Place in Pennsylvania is Breathtaking

Nestled in the Susquehannock State Forest in Austin, Hammersley Wild Area has earned the title of the most isolated area in Pennsylvania. Spanning over 30,000 acres and filled with hiking trails, swimming holes, wildlife, and breathtaking views, this is one place you’ll definitely want to add to your bucket list.

Read full story
24 comments
Tennessee State

A list of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in Tennessee

The buffet is arguably one of the best things ever to happen to Tennessee cuisine. From Southern home-cooked meals to Chinese and sushi, keep reading to find out more about some of the best buffets in the state and where you can find them.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy