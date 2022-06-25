8 Hidden Michigan Beaches Worth Finding This Summer

Surrounded by lakes with a freshwater coastline almost 3,200 miles long, Michigan offers some of the most beautiful beaches in the country.

Featuring towering sand dunes and aqua blue water, here are 8 lesser-known Michigan beaches that provide the perfect balance of peace and quiet for a relaxing summer afternoon.

Olive Shores | West Olive

Olive Shores Michael Bowman/Unsplash

Follow a winding forest path to this hidden beach along Lake Michigan. Much less crowded than the other state parks in the area, Olive Shores features gorgeous sand dunes and unparalleled views of the sunset.

Laketown Beach | Holland

Laketown Beach Lance Watson/Unsplash

A scenic spot along the Lake Michigan shoreline, Laketown Beach is mostly unknown. Because the hike to this beach is a bit difficult, it remains relatively untouched and much quieter than other beaches in the area. Climb sand-covered stairs and pass through a dune to access this secluded beach. The views and serene atmosphere here make it well worth the trek.

Marine City Beach | Marine City

Marine City Beach Leah Groves/Unsplash

A gorgeous oasis hiding along the St. Clair River near the Canadian border. This freshwater beach features a covered pavilion, tons of benches, a small playground, a large parking area, and stunning views.

Lake Harbor Park | Norton Shores

Lake Harbor Park Marie Andrews/Unsplash

One of Western Michigan's best-kept secrets, Lake Harbor Park is formed by Mona Lake and Lake Michigan. You'll have to follow a half-mile hike through the woods to get to this beach. It spans 4,000 feet long and boasts gorgeous sand dunes and waves that mimic the ocean.

Jeddo Road Beach | Fort Gratiot

Jeddo Road Melissa Kenling/Unsplash

Located along Lake Huron, this secluded beach can be found beneath a long downhill path. This is a public beach sandwiched among private beaches so expect it to be quiet. A great place to relax sans noise and large crowds.

North Beach | Port Sanilac

North Beach Gray Malin/Unsplash

A midway point along Lake Huron, North Beach is a quiet beach located a bit off the beaten path. You'll also find a pavilion and small playground here.

Eagle Bay | Port Austin

Eagle Bay Carol Simon/Unsplash

Many people don't know about this gorgeous beach. Featuring crystal blue waters and soft white sand, Eagle Bay is home to 131 species of birds and a great place to spot a Bald Eagle.

Oscoda Beach Park | Oscoda

Oscoda Ben Swimmer/Unsplash

A small beach located near downtown Oscoda that offers something for everyone. You'll find soft sand, picnic tables, and stunning views of Lake Huron here. There are a few hundred feet of coastline at this beach so it's the perfect place to head to if you're looking for something quaint and quiet.