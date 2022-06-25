Richmond, VA

10 of the Most Unique Virginia Restaurants that are Bucket-List Worthy

Diners in Virginia have access to some of the best restaurants on the east coast. From historic eateries in the west to the innovation hub that is Richmond, If you're looking for something a little different Virginia is certainly the right place to be.

All of the restaurants in this article offer a unique experience whether through flavors, menus, or ambiance so keep reading to find out where you can find these 10 bucket-list-worthy places.

Becca Restaurant | Virginia Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21v4cR_0gInUfhX00
BeccaAlexander Malone/Unsplash

Unique and possibly the most beautiful, Becca Restaurant offers guests a one of a kind dining experience in their outdoor garden. The space features a crystal chandelier, hanging lantern lights, and charming tables situated under a trellis with hanging greenery. Located inside the historic Cavalier Hotel, Becca is known as being one of the best and most elegant restaurants on the beach.

Havana 59 | Richmond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wxwjm_0gInUfhX00
Havana 59Kennedy Hynes/Unsplash

Enjoy the beauty that is Cuba without ever having to leave Virginia, Havana 59 is an immersive experience that aims to take it's diners back to the bygone era of 1950s cuba, the restaurant even offers an outdoor cigar section. The decor includes exposed stone walls, string lights, neon signage, and tons of palm trees.

L'Opposum | Richmond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ns2bV_0gInUfhX00
Appetizer at L'OpposumNellie Green/Unsplash

An eclectic art filled space known as being one of the most unique in Richmond, L'Opposum is a French restaurant serving creative menu items with entree names like "Cocky Yet Classic and So Very Comfy-Cozy Coq" and "Swashbuckling Bundt Pirate." Dining at L'Opposum is sure to be an experience unlike any other.

Honey Pig Korean BBQ | Annadale, Centreville, Manassas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWuHc_0gInUfhX00
Honey PigAaron Daniels/Unsplash

A successful Korean food chain that has locations in Maryland, Texas, and Virginia, Honey Pig is known for being an upbeat and lively restaurant where guests can listen to K-pop beats and watch their food being cooked right on their table. Their stove top griddles get smokey but the experience is truly one of a kind. Each meal comes with traditional sides such as Kimchi, Soybean Sprout salad, and Stir-fried Fish Cake.

The Pink Cadillac Diner | Natural Bridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4alVoZ_0gInUfhX00
Pink Cadillac DinerDan Browne/Unsplash

A nostalgia themed diner serving comfort food, Pink Cadillac is known for their iconic pink brick exterior. Enjoy an authentic 1950s experience when you dine here, from light blue checkered floors to a jukebox and tons of vintage memorabilia.

Michie Tavern ca. 1784 | Charlottesville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rlv4e_0gInUfhX00
Michie TavernKathy Versyuls/Unsplash

A period restaurant serving Southern fare, Michie offers an array of Colonial style food from biscuits to mashed potatoes and fried chicken–what they're most famous for. Their dining rooms feature cozy fireplaces and many historical artifacts for an authentic experience that will make you feel like you've traveled back in time.

The Swinging Bridge Restaurant | Paint Bank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45c12n_0gInUfhX00
Swinging BridgeFelicity Sharp/Unsplash

The Swinging Bridge looks a lot more like a hunting lodge than it does an actual restaurant. Open for breakfast and lunch, this restaurant features stone walls, tree trunk columns, and a handmade swinging bridge that you can actually walk across.

Edelweiss German Restaurant | Staunton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RHnB_0gInUfhX00
EdelweissJulie Reynolds/Unsplash

An authentic German restaurant in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Edelweiss offers diners a true Bavarian experience from their rustic log cabin style space to large German beer selection. Dinner specialties include wiener schnitzel, bratwurst, and spinach pie layered with crepes and cheddar cheese and served with a side of mashed potatoes.

The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm | Lovettsville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbXAh_0gInUfhX00
The Restaurant at Patowmack FarmKasey Smith/Unsplash

Enjoy a meal inside an elegant all galls dining room with scenic Potomac River views. Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, the menus at Patowmack Farm give you the opportunity to dine on sustainable, local, organic cuisine that is reflective of the seasons.

Freemason Abbey | Norfolk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Op4T_0gInUfhX00
FreemasonEmily Ling/Unsplash

Set inside a historic church from the 1800s, Freemason Abbey features stained glass windows, lofted ceilings, and a whole lot of history. Their dining area spans 2 floors and gets quite packed on weekends.

