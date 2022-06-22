Hoboken, NJ

The 10 Best New Jersey Restaurants to try when you're Dining on a Budget

Travel Maven

New Jersey is without a doubt one of the most expensive states to live and eat in but with such a diverse range of restaurants, if you can't find some solid cheap food you're not looking hard enough.

This guide to NJ dining will walk you through restaurants with lunch options under $10 and full dinner options under $20. Keep reading to find out on where you can score these cheap and delicious eats.

La Isla | Hoboken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPTF2_0gIWqM7p00
La IslaMorgan Smith/Unsplash

A Cuban restaurant with two locations in Hoboken, this affordable restaurant has been a city staple since 1970. La Isla is open all day and serves a breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner menu. Highlights include their dinner entrees served with a choice of two sides and many options come in at just twenty bucks or lower. Be sure to check their website for daily deals.

Little Food Cafe | Bayonne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IB8Dz_0gIWqM7p00
Little Food CafeLea Knight/Unsplash

A colorful and charming cafe restaurant, Little Food is known for its big portions, delicious food, and super affordable prices. Open all day, expect dinner entrees at under $20 and lunch and breakfast options for as little as $3.

R U Hungry? | New Brunswick + Newark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fn0V7_0gIWqM7p00
R U Hungry?Claudia Shaffer/Unsplash

Enjoy an entire meal wrapped in a sandwich here at R U Hungry. R U Hungry is a recreation of the infamous grease trucks that once served Rutger's students. Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night meals, every menu item here is under ten bucks and definitely super filling. R U Hungry even has a solid list of options for vegetarians including their best-selling veggie butt sandwich that includes mozzarella sticks, french fries, jalapeno peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch, and hot sauce all for under $9.

Tierney's Tavern | Montclair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvRgL_0gIWqM7p00
Tierney's TavernCasey McGrath/Unsplash

A two-floor Irish pub in Montclair that's been around since the 1930s. Tierney's is a great place to grab lunch or dinner and their kitchen stays open until 11 pm. Their infamously inexpensive menu includes burgers, chicken, sandwiches, and sides all for under 10 bucks.

Big Ed's BBQ | Matawan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uqv7W_0gIWqM7p00
Big Ed'sKelly Edgarton/Unsplash

A popular BBQ joint that offers all-you-can-eat ribs, Big Ed's features a menu so big and full of options it can sometimes be overwhelming. Apps and sides will cost you around 5 bucks while most of their meat and seafood platters are priced at under $20.

Princeton Soup and Sandwich Company | Princeton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V23uD_0gIWqM7p00
Princeton Soup and SandwichKeegan Eichler/Unsplash

Enjoy intimate sidewalk dining at this charming cafe. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Princeton Soup and Sandwich is one of the most affordable places to grab a great meal in Princeton. Their menu includes all-day breakfast, hot dogs, chicken, salads, soups, and tons of sandwiches all for under 10 bucks.

Fusha | Freehold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2wki_0gIWqM7p00
FushaMegan Malley/Unsplash

Known for its half-off daily deals, Fusha has become one of the most affordable restaurants for sushi and Asian cuisine in the state. Enjoy special rolls for just 8 bucks, and lunch and dinner specials starting at just $8.50.

Royal Grill 37 | Tom's River

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFOSz_0gIWqM7p00
Royal GrillEdan Cohen/Unsplash

A Middle Eastern counter-service joint, Royal Grill is known for being one of the best spots to grab halal in the entire state. Their hefty portions and affordable prices have made this spot infamous. Grab a chicken and lamb over rice platter with extra white sauce and naan bread for just $11.

Olympia | Vineland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8T7H_0gIWqM7p00
OlympiaFrank Frangione/Unsplash

A Greek restaurant serving all the classics plus a few Italian staples, Olympia has been open for 38 years. Their weekly and daily specials will cost you under 20 bucks and include delicious options like chicken breast, eggplant parmigiana, macaroni, and Greek meatballs.

C-View Inn | Cape May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTPyl_0gIWqM7p00
C-View InnTucker Brooks/Unsplash

This bar and grill located right on the water in Cape May serves traditional American fare plus pizzas that will cost you just 6 bucks for a 9-inch pie. Come here for some of the cheapest seafood down the shore. A fried clam strip platter is priced at just under 9 bucks. The C-View Inn also offers daily food and drink specials including a .75 cent wing night and $1 taco night.

