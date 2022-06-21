A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Indiana

If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these nine highly-rated buffets in Indiana. Whether you like classic Amish comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.

Stoll's Lakeview Restaurant | Loogootee

Stoll's Vanessa Morris/Unsplash

An Amish buffet located right on the water featuring a breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet, Stoll's has been around since 1983. Stoll's is most known for its fried chicken and an amazing dessert bar that features delicious homemade pies.

Back 40 Junction | Decatur

Back 40 Elizabeth Mooring/Unsplash

Take a step back in time to the 1800s at Back 40 Junction. This restaurant features fascinating historical artifacts and an iconic Tiffany chandelier. Their dinner buffet is infamous and includes an amazing selection of homemade food. Choose between hand-carved meats, delicious sides, and an entire dessert bar with options like homemade pies and cheesecakes.

BC Osaka | Merrillville

Sushi Buffet Helena Cruz/Unsplash

A sleek and modern Japanese steakhouse buffet with a spacious dining area, BC Osaka is known for its large range of offerings. Everything from sushi to noodles, seafood, and dessert is available here. You can expect a clean and friendly environment when you dine at BC Osaka.

The Journey | Indianapolis

The Journey Emily Failes/Unsplash

A stylish modern buffet, The Journey's buffet is filled with sushi, prime rib, and fresh seafood. Diners are spoiled for choice with over 50 hot plate and sushi options. Be sure to save room for dessert because The Journey even offers a chocolate fondue fountain.

Willie & Red's | Hagerstown

Willie and Red's Ingrid Jackson/Unsplash

A historic smorgasbord that features a working water wheel and mill room, this charming restaurant serves an array of American comfort classics from seafood to pasta. Willie's also offers a lunch buffet that serves all-you-can-eat wraps, fries, salads, and burgers.

Dong's China Buffet | Mooresville

Dong's Dana Pilz/Unsplash

A casual buffet-style Chinese restaurant, Dong's is most known for its classic hot plate staples like dumplings and noodles. The best part about Dong's is that they are constantly rotating their food selection to keep things new and exciting.

Paradise Buffet | Auburn

Paradise Buffet Bethany Baker/Unsplash

A large buffet restaurant offering tons of American and Chinese classics from prime rib and mashed potatoes to a hibachi grill and crab rangoons, there's something for everyone at Paradise. The restaurant also features a dessert bar buffet complete with a chocolate fondue fountain, ice cream, and tiny desserts like cream puffs and wafer cookies.

Gasthof Amish Village | Montgomery

Gasthof Jeff Grimes/Unsplash

Gasthof is known as an "oasis of farmland" in Southern Indiana and is home to a hotel, village shops, and an iconic buffet-style restaurant. Here you'll find an array of home-cooked deliciousness from seasoned baked fish to homemade bread and apple butter.

Mecates Mexican Grill | Huntington

Mecates Jonathon Pie/Unsplash

A restaurant inspired by the beauty of Mexico, Mecates features arched doorways, exotic plants, and a gorgeous outdoor patio. The best part about Mecates is their large all-you-can-eat lunch buffet where you will find huge portions of fajitas, tacos, soups, and even french fries.