10 Hidden New York State Waterfalls you must see

There’s something about New York's most beautiful waterfalls that makes them worth the chase, whether it's a road trip to a new destination or just a day spent hiking in a state park.

No matter where in the state you're located there are plenty of places where you can get close to nature and see some spectacular waterfalls.

Read further to find out about some of the most beautiful waterfalls in New York.

Kaaterskill Falls | Hunter

Kaaterskill James Brisciana/Unsplash

A stunning two-tier waterfall in the eastern Catskill Mountains, there are 3 viewing locations at Kaaterskill. For the easiest view, the top tier is closest to the parking lot and doesn't require a long hike. For the best view, you'll have to hike down into the valley. The hike down is a moderately steep mile-long trek. The falls are also located near a mini observation deck for incredible scenic sunset views.

OK Slip Falls | Indian Lake

OK Slip Erin Lowe/Unsplash

This 250-foot-tall waterfall is one of the highest in the Adirondack region. Until recently, viewing this waterfall was very difficult but thanks to an official 3-mile trail built in July of 2014, hikers and travelers can now view this spectacular natural wonder. There are 2 different viewing areas and it's best to visit this waterfall earlier in the day before the shade sweeps in.

Eternal Flame Falls | Orchard Park, NY

Eternal Flame Quentin Larson/Unsplash

A hidden gem in Western New York, Eternal Flame is named after the small flame that's naturally produced by the waterfall's base. Eternal Flame is known as one of the most obscure natural wonders that still has scientists puzzled. Located within Chesnut Ridge Park, this waterfall is surrounded by a forest of tall chestnut trees with plenty of scenic hiking trails.

Lower, Middle, and Upper Falls | Dansville

Middle Falls Sam Hill/Unsplash

There are actually 3 gorgeous large waterfalls in Stony Brook State Park. The Gorge Trail is the easiest and most scenic path to view the falls. You'll pass by several smaller waterfalls and wooden bridges along this route before stumbling across the 40-foot-tall Lower Falls. Keep hiking along the trail to see Middle and Upper Falls.

Taughannock Falls | Trumansburg

Taughannock Falls Peterson Ames/Unsplash

A stunning waterfall that is well over 200 feet high, Taughannock is surrounded by rocky cliffs and forest that make it an amazing place to visit in the summer and fall. Taughannock Falls carves through multiple layers of sandstone, shale, and limestone that were once the bed of an ancient sea. This amazing waterfall stands three stories taller than Niagara Falls.

Split Rock Falls | Elizabethtown

Split Rock Leah Groves/Unsplash

A series of cascading falls in the Adirondacks, this unique waterfall features 2 plunge pools of water. To see this waterfall you'll have to stop by the side of the road on Route 9. While there is no official trail, an established path will lead you down into a viewing area of the falls.

Ithaca Falls | Ithaca

Ithaca Falls Preston Thomas/Unsplash

Tumbling down 150 feet, Ithaca Falls is one of the most gorgeous and popular waterfalls hidden inside the city of Ithaca. Getting here is easy. Look for the bridge over Lake Street and cross for incredible views of the falls. This area also contains a small hiking trail along the creek.

Chittenango Falls | Cazenovia

Chittenango Amanda Johnson/Unsplash

Located within Chittenango State Park, this waterfall is the main attraction. Cascading over a rock wall covered in moss and greenery, Chittenango is certainly a sight to behold. Visitors can view the falls from the top or walk the winding trail into the gorge to view the falls from the footbridge.

Cow Sheds Falls | Moravia

Cow Shed Alyssa Freidman/Unsplash

The lower-most waterfall located inside Fillmore Glen State Park, Cow Shed Falls got its name from the cows that would congregate in the shade here during heat waves. Make sure to visit these falls after a rain storm for the most optimal views.

Rainbow Falls | Keeseville

Rainbow Falls Lea Knight/Unsplash

Surrounded by rainbows on sunny days, this waterfall is located along the Ausable River. Although a paid tour is available, you can see the waterfall for free by walking along the footbridge located by the entrance to the Ausable Chasm Park where you'll get somewhat of a bird's eye view.