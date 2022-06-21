10 Hidden New York State Waterfalls you must see

Travel Maven

There’s something about New York's most beautiful waterfalls that makes them worth the chase, whether it's a road trip to a new destination or just a day spent hiking in a state park.

No matter where in the state you're located there are plenty of places where you can get close to nature and see some spectacular waterfalls.

Read further to find out about some of the most beautiful waterfalls in New York.

Kaaterskill Falls | Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBVQd_0gHVye6T00
KaaterskillJames Brisciana/Unsplash

A stunning two-tier waterfall in the eastern Catskill Mountains, there are 3 viewing locations at Kaaterskill. For the easiest view, the top tier is closest to the parking lot and doesn't require a long hike. For the best view, you'll have to hike down into the valley. The hike down is a moderately steep mile-long trek. The falls are also located near a mini observation deck for incredible scenic sunset views.

OK Slip Falls | Indian Lake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBXEL_0gHVye6T00
OK SlipErin Lowe/Unsplash

This 250-foot-tall waterfall is one of the highest in the Adirondack region. Until recently, viewing this waterfall was very difficult but thanks to an official 3-mile trail built in July of 2014, hikers and travelers can now view this spectacular natural wonder. There are 2 different viewing areas and it's best to visit this waterfall earlier in the day before the shade sweeps in.

Eternal Flame Falls | Orchard Park, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukWIw_0gHVye6T00
Eternal FlameQuentin Larson/Unsplash

A hidden gem in Western New York, Eternal Flame is named after the small flame that's naturally produced by the waterfall's base. Eternal Flame is known as one of the most obscure natural wonders that still has scientists puzzled. Located within Chesnut Ridge Park, this waterfall is surrounded by a forest of tall chestnut trees with plenty of scenic hiking trails.

Lower, Middle, and Upper Falls | Dansville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUeS4_0gHVye6T00
Middle FallsSam Hill/Unsplash

There are actually 3 gorgeous large waterfalls in Stony Brook State Park. The Gorge Trail is the easiest and most scenic path to view the falls. You'll pass by several smaller waterfalls and wooden bridges along this route before stumbling across the 40-foot-tall Lower Falls. Keep hiking along the trail to see Middle and Upper Falls.

Taughannock Falls | Trumansburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hd8TD_0gHVye6T00
Taughannock FallsPeterson Ames/Unsplash

A stunning waterfall that is well over 200 feet high, Taughannock is surrounded by rocky cliffs and forest that make it an amazing place to visit in the summer and fall. Taughannock Falls carves through multiple layers of sandstone, shale, and limestone that were once the bed of an ancient sea. This amazing waterfall stands three stories taller than Niagara Falls.

Split Rock Falls | Elizabethtown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ra4U6_0gHVye6T00
Split RockLeah Groves/Unsplash

A series of cascading falls in the Adirondacks, this unique waterfall features 2 plunge pools of water. To see this waterfall you'll have to stop by the side of the road on Route 9. While there is no official trail, an established path will lead you down into a viewing area of the falls.

Ithaca Falls | Ithaca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387h7Z_0gHVye6T00
Ithaca FallsPreston Thomas/Unsplash

Tumbling down 150 feet, Ithaca Falls is one of the most gorgeous and popular waterfalls hidden inside the city of Ithaca. Getting here is easy. Look for the bridge over Lake Street and cross for incredible views of the falls. This area also contains a small hiking trail along the creek.

Chittenango Falls | Cazenovia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucUV7_0gHVye6T00
ChittenangoAmanda Johnson/Unsplash

Located within Chittenango State Park, this waterfall is the main attraction. Cascading over a rock wall covered in moss and greenery, Chittenango is certainly a sight to behold. Visitors can view the falls from the top or walk the winding trail into the gorge to view the falls from the footbridge.

Cow Sheds Falls | Moravia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsfY2_0gHVye6T00
Cow ShedAlyssa Freidman/Unsplash

The lower-most waterfall located inside Fillmore Glen State Park, Cow Shed Falls got its name from the cows that would congregate in the shade here during heat waves. Make sure to visit these falls after a rain storm for the most optimal views.

Rainbow Falls | Keeseville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YouQe_0gHVye6T00
Rainbow FallsLea Knight/Unsplash

Surrounded by rainbows on sunny days, this waterfall is located along the Ausable River. Although a paid tour is available, you can see the waterfall for free by walking along the footbridge located by the entrance to the Ausable Chasm Park where you'll get somewhat of a bird's eye view.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hidden gems# travel# new york# outdoors# nature

Comments / 5

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
13571 followers

More from Travel Maven

Tennessee State

A list of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in Tennessee

The buffet is arguably one of the best things ever to happen to Tennessee cuisine. From Southern home-cooked meals to Chinese and sushi, keep reading to find out more about some of the best buffets in the state and where you can find them.

Read full story
7 comments
Tahawus, NY

Most People Have Forgotten About This Vacant Ghost Town in New York

A village located in the town of Newcomb in the Adirondack region of New York, Tahawus was once home to two bustling mining operations before being abandoned. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in New York state.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

8 Hidden Michigan Beaches Worth Finding This Summer

Surrounded by lakes with a freshwater coastline almost 3,200 miles long, Michigan offers some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Featuring towering sand dunes and aqua blue water, here are 8 lesser-known Michigan beaches that provide the perfect balance of peace and quiet for a relaxing summer afternoon.

Read full story
5 comments
Indiana State

6 Hidden Indiana Waterfalls You Must See

You might sweat a little to get to some of these waterfalls. But the serene and tranquil refuge they offer makes it well worth it. Flowing through forests and preserves and tucked away in state parks, keep reading to out where these stunning 6 Indiana waterfalls are hiding.

Read full story
3 comments
Richmond, VA

10 of the Most Unique Virginia Restaurants that are Bucket-List Worthy

Diners in Virginia have access to some of the best restaurants on the east coast. From historic eateries in the west to the innovation hub that is Richmond, If you're looking for something a little different Virginia is certainly the right place to be.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is also the Most Peaceful

Isle Royale National Park is one of America's least-visited national parks. At just under 18,000 visitors a year, this pales in comparison to some of the United States' most popular parks like the Grand Canyon, which attracts over 4 million visitors a year.

Read full story
10 comments
Hoboken, NJ

The 10 Best New Jersey Restaurants to try when you're Dining on a Budget

New Jersey is without a doubt one of the most expensive states to live and eat in but with such a diverse range of restaurants, if you can't find some solid cheap food you're not looking hard enough.

Read full story
1 comments
Indiana State

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Indiana

If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these nine highly-rated buffets in Indiana. Whether you like classic Amish comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.

Read full story
15 comments
Ohio State

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Connecticut State

These 8 Places in Connecticut will Host Free Concerts all Summer

After a brief pause due to the pandemic, live music is back in action and this summer is already shaping up to be a big welcome back party in the state of Connecticut. There's no better way to celebrate the summer than outdoors enjoying live music. Keep reading to find out where you can catch a free love performance this summer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

7 Stunning Places Less than 2 Hours from Columbus for the Perfect Day Trip

Columbus is a fantastic city with lots to see and do. But sometimes, you need a weekend away from the usual to explore a world outside of your comfort zone. From miles of hiking and cycling trails to lakes, ponds, and waterfalls with scenic viewpoints, many beautiful natural wonders can be easily reached in under 2 hours from Columbus, making for the perfect day trip.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.

Read full story
16 comments
Connecticut State

9 of the most Historic Restaurants in Connecticut

One of the oldest states in the country, Connecticut was a fortress of revolutionary sentiment during the American Revolution. The state has preserved many of its colonial-era homes, public buildings, and monuments.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

8 Places in Virginia You Must See Before You Die

Virginia is unique, historic, and most of all, beautiful. From National forests in the west to the sandy beaches in the east. There is no denying that Virginia is a state that's brimming with beautiful places to see.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

10 of the most Historic Restaurants in New York State

If you're looking to take a dive into the culinary side of New York’s history, look no further than these 10 historic restaurants that have stood the test of time for centuries.

Read full story
5 comments
Ohio State

7 Hidden Ohio Beaches worth finding this Summer

There's nothing quite like the beach on a hot summer day. The wind in your hair, the sand between your toes, and the sound of the waves crashing in the distance can ease even the most stressed-out mind.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

8 of the Most Amazing Caves in Ohio You Must See Before You Die

One of the world's most interesting geological wonders, Ohio is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves covered in stalactite crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.

Read full story
10 comments
Maryland State

Where to see free firework shows in Maryland this Fourth of July

One of the best ways to celebrate the summer is with a Fourth of July firework show. Pack some food, a chair, or a blanket and head out to these free firework events taking place across the state this year. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy