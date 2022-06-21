9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio.

It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.

The Refectory Restaurant | Columbus

Refectory Derek Rhodes/Unsplash

Set in a former church, Refectory Restaurant features soaring high ceilings, stained glass windows, and exquisite French fare. Perfect for a special occasion, Refectory offers 3 private dining rooms and a world-class wine cellar with plenty of cocktail options.

The Guild House | Columbus

Guild House Wendy Cox/Unsplash

Explore an eclectic globally inspired menu inside this chic dining room complete with plush leather booths, chandeliers, and rustic exposed wood beams. The Guild House is known for being open all day for breakfast and dinner. Expect creative artisan-prepared plates with great attention to detail.

D.B.A. | Akron

D.B.A. Ian Welsh/Unsplash

An upscale restaurant serving American cuisine, D.B.A. is set in a trendy lounge-like space complete with neon lights and an outdoor patio with scenic city views. Opt for seafood or a burger and choose from an array of beautifully prepared cocktails and desserts like the Chai Tea Mousse and Nutella Pie.

The Golden Lamb | Lebanon

Golden Lamb Ciara Collins/Unsplash

Known as Ohio's oldest and most historic restaurant, enjoy a unique and beautiful dining experience at The Golden Lamb. The restaurant features antique furnishings, a cozy fireplace, themed dining rooms, and historic rooms upstairs where famous individuals such as Harriet Beecher Stowe and several U.S. Presidents have stayed. The restaurant also offers diners an outdoor patio to enjoy on warmer days and a private dining space.

Beau's on the River | Cuyahoga Falls

Beau's Beverly Hill/Unsplash

an elegant restaurant located inside the Sheraton Hotel, Beau's on the River offers beautiful views of the Cuyahoga River. Enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows for optimal viewing and a spacious dining room for a secluded and intimate experience.

Primavista | Cincinnati

Primavista Owen Hughes/Unsplash

An award-winning upscale Italian restaurant that offers stunning views of the city, Primavista is known as being one of the most romantic dinner spots in Cincinnati. Menu specialties include veal and fresh fish. Be sure to save room for their delicious homemade desserts like brownies topped with gelato and bread pudding mixed with caramel and whipped cream.

Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar | Cleveland

Marble Room Anthony Cannelli/Unsplash

Set inside an opulent historic bank building, Marble Room is a steak house offering sushi, a raw bar, steaks, chops, and poultry with plenty of salads and sides to choose from. Their dining room features stunning stone columns, chandeliers, and intricate details that can only be found within truly historic buildings. The restaurant offers 6 different private dining spaces for a truly unforgettable experience.

The Bourbon Street Barrel Room | Cleveland

Bourbon Street Jeff Green/Unsplash

This unique restaurant will transport you to the beautiful streets of New Orleans' historic French Quarter. The Bourbon Street Barrel serves Creole and Cajun-inspired cuisine including jambalaya and beignets. This fun restaurant features a happy hour, outdoor patio, two levels of dining space, and stunning crystal chandeliers.

White Oaks Restaurant | Westlake

White Oaks Yanshu Yang/Unsplash

Founded during Prohibition, White Oaks Restaurant is a cozy historic restaurant featuring fireplaces and beautiful views of the surrounding woods. Their dinner menu features a selection of seafood, pasta, and filet-mignon.