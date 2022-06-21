7 Stunning Places Less than 2 Hours from Columbus for the Perfect Day Trip

Columbus is a fantastic city with lots to see and do. But sometimes, you need a weekend away from the usual to explore a world outside of your comfort zone.

From miles of hiking and cycling trails to lakes, ponds, and waterfalls with scenic viewpoints, many beautiful natural wonders can be easily reached in under 2 hours from Columbus, making for the perfect day trip.

Keep reading to learn more about these 6 destinations not too far from home.

Cox Arboretum | Dayton, OH approx distance: 1 hour 10 mins.

Open daily without charge, this 189-acre arboretum and public park is a beautiful oasis tucked away in the outskirts of Dayton. The park is filled with hiking trails, perfectly landscaped gardens, turtles, koi fish, and plenty of places to sit and relax making Cox a wonderful place to spend an afternoon in the fresh air. Pair with a visit to nearby downtown Dayton for plenty of other things to do including the U.S. Air Force Museum and Wright Brothers Memorial.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park | Brecksville, OH approx distance: 2 hours.

A refuge for native plants and wildlife, Cuyahoga is not too far from the urban areas of Columbus and Cleveland but this park feels worlds away. There are tons of things to do and see within the park. Walk or ride the Towpath Trail to follow the historic route of the Ohio & Erie Canal, check out Blue Hen Falls or Brandywine Falls, and be sure to explore the beautiful Kendall Lake.

Hocking Hills State Park | Logan, OH approx distance: 1 hour.

One of the most beautiful areas of Ohio is located just an hour away in Logan. Hocking Hills contains numerous natural wonders like waterfalls, caves, and unique rock formations. A must-visit for every Ohio resident, Hocking Hills is open year-round and offers cabins and cottages for overnight stays. Some of the most popular attractions include Ash Cave, Cedar Falls, and Rock House.

John Glenn Astronomy Park | Logan, OH approx distance: 1 hour.

A visit to John Glenn is perfect for a night trip. Located within Hocking Hills, this astronomy park is a hidden gem complete with free telescopes to use, an observatory building, helpful volunteers, and absolutely no light pollution making views of the night sky incredible. Be sure to check out their list of the best nights to view constellations and eclipses on their site before heading to the park

Loveland Castle | Loveland, OH approx distance: 1 hour 30 mins.

A historic European castle built in the 1920s, Loveland is located on the banks of the Miami River. Visitors can walk the manicured gardens and grounds, take a tour of the museum, and learn more about the history behind the beautiful castle. Loveland is open 7 days a week and costs just $5 to visit.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum | Hamilton OH approx distance: 1 hour 45 mins.

A 300+ acre park in Hamilton, there are tons of things to do at Pyramid Hill. From a museum gallery filled with contemporary art pieces to a historic pioneer house built in the 1800s containing ancient sculptures, you could easily spend the entire day exploring this park and museum. Pyramid Hill also hosts a variety of different events throughout the summer including meteor shower viewing parties, ice cream socials, and magic shows. Check their site for a full list of events.

The Wilds | Cumberland, OH approx distance: 1 hour 30 mins.

A fantastic way to experience nature, The Wilds offers visitors ziplining fishing, horseback riding, and an unforgettable sunset safari experience. Pet rhinos, feed giraffes and come close to cheetahs and zebras at this conservation center.