A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations.

The best buffets in Pennsylvania are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.

United Buffet | Philadelphia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHnTq_0gECS3VB00
United Buffet SeafoodKim Collins/Unsplash

One of the most diverse buffet offerings comes from this Philadelphia favorite. Start with a selection of seafood like oysters and shrimp, opt for their signature garlic sauce hibachi next, and be sure to top your meal off with a dessert that's baked fresh daily on the premises. Dinner is offered until 10:30 pm on weekends and costs adults just $15.

Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet | Bethlehem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLgWQ_0gECS3VB00
Hibachi Grill SushiKalen Emsley/Unsplash

This popular BYOB restaurant is known for being a step up from your typical Chinese buffet. For just ten bucks, diners can choose from an extensive array of offerings that even includes a build you own stir fry station. Expect all your favorites at this buffet from sushi to American classics like fries and mac and cheese.

Regal Buffet | Reading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBkcD_0gECS3VB00
Regal BuffetLeslie Schaff/Unsplash

An expansive restaurant that features a koi pond, lush indoor greenery, and a crystal chandelier, Regal is known as being one of the most pristine buffets in the area. Perfect for picky eaters, diners can choose between seafood, Chinese, American classics, and tons of dessert options.

Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery | Wyomissing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZHeh_0gECS3VB00
Wyomissing BreakfastPeter Lane/Unsplash

Open every day from 6 am to 4 pm, Wyomissing Restaurant has become a breakfast staple for diners look for a wide range of options. Breakfast buffets are offered for just $11 on weekdays and a delicious brunch buffet takes place every Saturday and Sunday for $18. Choose from light options like omelettes and avocado toast or opt for an indulgent homemade donut or crepe covered in powdered sugar, whipped cream, and caramel sauce.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord | East Earl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKmUc_0gECS3VB00
Shady MapleRicky Ortiz/Unsplash

By far the most popular buffet in all of Pennsylvania, patrons travel near and far to experience this unique 200 foot buffet. Enjoy Pennsylvania Dutch comfort food classics like fluffy pancakes, steak and potatoes, and delicious homemade pie. Shady Maple even offers diners a free meal on their birthday.

Yoder's | New Holland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yc5bb_0gECS3VB00
Yoder'sDerek Rhodes/Unsplash

A local favorite, Yoder's serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Smaller than it's Dutch neighbor Shady Maple yet just as good, be sure to try their delicious ribs, known to be served so moist the meat falls right off the bone.

Royal House Buffet | Wilkes-Barre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8fgN_0gECS3VB00
Royal HouseRalph Koh/Unsplash

A sleek and modern Asian buffet, the best thing about Royal House is their incredible lunch special. Diners pay just $10.99 for an all you can eat buffet that includes sushi and hibachi options.

Dragon Hibachi and Sushi | Lancaster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cme95_0gECS3VB00
Dragon HibachiOllie Shaw/Unsplash

A popular buffet offering spacious dining rooms and tons of options, Dragon Hibachi features a buffet that includes salads, fruits, sushi, seafood, and tons of kid friendly food like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese.

Hibachi Buffet | Harrisburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwIft_0gECS3VB00
Hibachi BuffetThomas Anthony/Unsplash

A pretty buffet featuring a neon lit ambiance and crystal chandelier, Hibachi Buffet is most known for its seemingly endless array of options. With over 250 food items featured daily, you can find everything here from tacos to fried chicken and sushi.

Sakura Buffet | Clarion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkMeH_0gECS3VB00
Sakura BuffetDanny Boyle/Unsplash

This sleek and stylish buffet features large dining rooms and plenty of food to choose from. Enjoy a hibachi station and build your own ice cream bar for just $12.99 on weekends.

Hokkaido Seafood Buffet | Pittsburgh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozPMP_0gECS3VB00
HokkaidoKenny Parker/Unsplash

Known mostly for their Chinese and Japanese cuisine, Hokkaido features comfortable large leather chairs and spacious dining room perfect for larger groups. Everything served at Hokkaido is fresh and delicious. Popular items include their seafood boil, sushi, and chocolate fondue station.

S&S Super Buffet | Erie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5S7O_0gECS3VB00
S&SKenzie Horanzy/Unsplash

An Erie favorite, S&S is open all day everyday and offers a clean and modern dining space with plenty of sushi, seafood, American, and Chinese food options. For just $16 diners can indulge in a NY strip steak.

