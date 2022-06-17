These 8 Places in Connecticut will Host Free Concerts all Summer

Travel Maven

After a brief pause due to the pandemic, live music is back in action and this summer is already shaping up to be a big welcome back party in the state of Connecticut.

There's no better way to celebrate the summer than outdoors enjoying live music. Keep reading to find out where you can hear live music all summer long.

Music at the Mansion | Middletown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mfaV_0gEAeRZc00
Music at the MansionKelly Warner/Unsplash

Head to the beautiful Wadsworth Mansion for a free concert series this July. The grounds will open at 5:30 and will feature food trucks selling pizza and Italian ice.

Parks and Rec Concert Series | Greenwich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpDuC_0gEAeRZc00
GreenwichLena Hill/Unsplash

The town of Greenwich will be hosting an array of free outdoor concerts this summer at Baldwin and Binney Park. Concerts will take place at 7 pm on Wednesdays and includes a diverse range of genres from swing to country and R&B.

Summer Concert Series | Trumbull

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0aVs_0gEAeRZc00
TrumbullJeff Green/Unsplash

Gather around the Town Hall Gazebo on Main Street in Trumbull every Tuesday this summer until the end of August for free live performances. Concerts are an hour and a half long and will feature popular local bands like The Bernadettes and Destiny Band.

Music and Murals Series | New Haven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPwo7_0gEAeRZc00
New HavenPenelope Brooks/Unsplash

There will be free live musical performances and mural painting demonstrations in downtown New Haven across from J. Crew and L.L. Bean this summer. These events will be held on Saturdays starting on July 23rd and ending on August 27th.

Sonny's Place | Somers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlPGQ_0gEAeRZc00
Sonny's PlaceMichele Krozser/Burst

This amusement park is home to a go-kart track, mini-golf, arcade, and restaurant. Their outdoor pavilion will host free concerts all summer with performances taking place mainly on weekend nights.

Sounds of Summer | East Hartford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsCkp_0gEAeRZc00
East HartfordIan Welsh/Unsplash

This family-friendly concert series will take place at Great River Park on Thursday nights in the summer. Pack a blanket or chair and enjoy scenic water views and live music from an array of different genres including Motown, Reggae, R&B, and Pop.

Summer Courtyard Music Series | Wethersfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jg0fm_0gEAeRZc00
Webb Deane Stevens MuseumLeslie Singer/Unsplash

The Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum is excited to present a host of free events this summer including their Courtyard Music Series which will feature everything from Latin jazz to modern pop. Concerts will be held on Saturdays at 5:30 starting July 9th.

Summer Concerts | Madison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1qjj_0gEAeRZc00
MadisonHenry Hall/Unsplash

Spend a day at Hammonasset beach and then head over to the Madison town green for a night of live music. Concerts are 2 hours long and will take place every Sunday until August 28th.

