8 Places in Virginia You Must See Before You Die

Virginia is unique, historic, and most of all, beautiful.

From National forests in the west to the sandy beaches in the east. There is no denying that Virginia is a state that's brimming with beautiful places to see.

Stumped on where to start? Reference this guide comprised of bucket list-worthy destinations for some help in planning your next trip or weekend getaway in Virginia.

Lake Drummond

Lake Drummond Matt Henley/Unsplash

One of only two freshwater lakes in Virginia, Lake Drummond is located in southeastern Virginia at the center of the Great Dismal Swamp. This unique natural wonder provides an intriguing view of tall bald cypress trees that stand in stark contrast to the calm flat waters that surround them. Explore the lake through kayaking, bird watching, or fishing.

Chincoteague

Chincoteague Charlene Edwards/Unsplash

A serene coastal island located on Virginia's easternmost shores, Chincoteague offers visitors scenic natural beauty. The island is brimming with sandy beaches, historical sites, museums, and lighthouses. Be sure to pay a visit to the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge while you're there. The refuge is home to 275+ bird species, deer, dolphins, and wild ponies.

Jamestown

Jamestowne Olivia Lee/Unsplash

Known as the first permanent American colony, Jamestown is steeped in history and integral to understanding America's origins. Head to the Historic Jamestown National Park for a guided tour where you'll be able to view some of the original historic homes of the 17th century and even see the spot where Pocahontas married John Rolfe in 1614. The park is also home to many interpreters and artisans that truly immerse visitors in the experience of what life was like in the early days of America.

Blue Ridge Parkway

Blue Ridge Parkway Claudia Paciccio/Unsplash

The Blue Ridge Parkway is a stretch of road that follows the Appalachian Mountains through Virginia and North Carolina. The best part about traveling down the Blue Ridge Parkway is the overlooks that are scattered throughout. Be sure to pull over and step out of your car for unforgettable views and majestic photo ops. The best time to drive along Blue Ridge is in the fall when trees transform and give travelers the chance to relish in the beautiful yellow, red, and orange leaves.

Great Falls National Park

Great Falls Peter Lane/Unsplash

You'll find Great Falls National Park just 15 miles from Washington D.C. however, this park feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of city life. This 800-acre park is located near the stunning Potomac River where rock formations and lush forests surround an incredible set of waterfalls. There are plenty of shaded areas to relax and many well-marked hiking trails perfect for outdoor lovers.

Luray Caverns

Luray Meritt Thomas/Unsplash

Luray Caverns is known as being one of the most famous cavern systems on the East Coast. Discovered in 1878, this landmark draws visitors from around the globe. One of its most distinctive features is the fascinating pool of sapphire water known as the Wishing Well. The well has attracted so many visitors over the years that it's accumulated one million dollars in coins all of which have been donated to charity. Tours will provide you with tons of fascinating history and take about an hour to complete.

Williamsburg

Williamsburg Veronica Vaughn/Unsplash

An exciting and engaging historical destination, the town of Williamsburg will transport you back in time to the 18th century. Here you'll find historic homes, antique shops, and interpreters portraying famous historical figures that help bring the town's story to life. Williamsburg is also home to some of Virginia's biggest amusement parks, Busch Gardens, and Water Country USA making it the perfect place to visit with family.

Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah Hector Enriquez/Unsplash

A beautiful destination that is one of the most popular parks on the east coast. Shenandoah is a combination of valleys, peaks, waterfalls, and amazing landscapes. Take in the natural beauty by hiking the extensive 500 miles of trails offered here. The park is so big that travelers could easily spend the entire weekend here camping and exploring its vast landscape.