7 Hidden Indiana Beaches worth finding this Summer

Indiana may be firmly entrenched in the Midwest, but you’ll still find some seriously gorgeous beaches here. From Lake Michigan in the north to rivers in the south, these scenic waters provide the perfect balance of sun and shade for a relaxing summer afternoon.

While some beaches are popular and draw big crowds, others are much more quiet and small. Keep reading to find out more about these hidden Indiana beaches and where you can find them this summer.

Portage Lakefront | Portage

Portage Lakefront Gregg Harlow/Burst

This gorgeous beach, not too far from the Indiana Dunes, often gets much less attention. Expect less crowds and just as much beauty. The Portage Lakefront features a pavilion, walking trails, sand dunes, and waves that mimic those of the real ocean.

Cagles Mill Lake | Cloverdale

Cagles Mill Lake Emma Kipness/Unsplash

A hidden beach that you will find within the Lieber State Recreation Area, this lake has plenty of open space to roam complete with picnic tables. A visit here can be paired with a short drive to the beautiful Cataract Falls waterfall which also offers visitors a quiet place to swim.

Buffalo Trace Park | Palmyra

Buffalo Trace Park Peter Teller/Unsplash

A 150-acre public preserve in Harrison County that sits along the edge of a historic bison migration trail, this park features a hidden gem beach that very few people know about. Within the park you'll find a gorgeous lake containing crystal blue waters. Surrounded by sand and trees, this secluded beach offers on-site cabins and campsites for visitors looking to spend the entire weekend.

Hoy's Beach | Syracuse

Hoy's Owen Hughes/Unsplash

Perfect for people who dislike the crowds at larger beaches, Hoy's is a tiny beach located on the shores of Syracuse Lake. Hoy's offers sand, shade, and a few picnic benches.

Central Avenue Beach | Beverly Shores

Central Ave Beach Brittany Wheeler/Unsplash

After having to briefly close due to erosion, Central Beach is back open this summer and offers visitors tons of scenic views from its sandy cliffs to gorgeous sunset views. This quiet beach is also a great place to hike flower-filled fields, bike, or bird watch for shorebirds and waterfowl.

Lake View Beach | Beverly Shores

Lake View Beach Cynthia Hutton/Unsplash

A beautiful and quiet beach on Lake Michigan, Lake View Beach is the perfect spot to head to for peace and clarity or to watch the sunset, you may even catch a glimpse of Chicago off in the distance. Facilities include restrooms and plenty of picnic space.

Fox Island County Park | Fort Wayne

Fox Island Jeremy Risner/Unsplash

A 600-acre nature preserve, Fox Island County Park features a pretty secluded beach that includes plenty of sand and pristine waters perfect for swimming plus a grassy field and tons of shaded hiking trails to cool off.