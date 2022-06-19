8 of the Most Amazing Caves in Ohio You Must See Before You Die

Travel Maven

One of the world's most interesting geological wonders, Ohio is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves covered in stalactite crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.

These caverns contain some of the most beautiful landscapes and rock formations to create a fascinating world of their own. Keep reading to find out more about these incredible Ohio caves and where to find them.

Ohio Caverns | West Liberty, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46tq0m_0gBpxsFw00
Ohio CavernsBridget Varney/Unsplash

Open year-round, the Ohio Caverns are the largest of all cave systems here in Ohio. Completely underground, tours are available for purchase and will walk you through an hour-mile-long journey through these historic natural wonders. Often described as "America's most colorful cave" some formations here contain brightly colored red and maroon rocks. Expect to see plenty of crystal-like formations as well.

Seneca Caverns | Bellevue, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jfc3_0gBpxsFw00
Seneca CavernsSharon Ackerman/Unsplash

One of the area's largest underground caves, exploring the Seneca Caverns is a very unique experience. At a chilly 54 degrees, you'll be immersed in this underground world via natural stone step ways and paths. Visitors can climb through stone formations at the "Earth Crack" or see a crystal clear stream flowing through the lowest level of the cave at 110 feet below ground.

Crystal Cave | Put-in-Bay, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqdfd_0gBpxsFw00
Crystal CaveBethany Baker/Unsplash

A pretty limestone cave containing large celestine crystals up to 3 feet wide, tours of the Crystal Cave cost just $10 and offer extensive history guides and a 5oz glass of wine or grape juice from Heineman's Winery.

Ash Cave | Hocking Hills State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRfIl_0gBpxsFw00
Ash CaveLeah Groves/Unsplash

One of many spectacular sites to behold at the Hocking Hills State Park, Ash Cave is an enormous natural cavern surrounded by the forest and scenic waterfall. Measuring 700 feet from end to end and 100 feet deep, Ash Cave is one of the largest in the state. Located in the southernmost area of Hocking Hills, you can access this cave through the Ash Cave Trail that's wheelchair accessible.

Chapel Cave | Hocking Hills State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkES7_0gBpxsFw00
Chapel CaveCarol Simon/Unsplash

Known for its chapel-shaped recess, this cave was once known as the Twenty-one Horses Cave, and you might even see some horses on your hike up to this hidden gem. Access this cave from the Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Preserve entrance in Rockbridge, Ohio.

Old Man's Cave | Hocking Hills State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFFvm_0gBpxsFw00
Old Man's CaveGregory Connors/Unsplash

The most popular area of the park, Old Man's Cave offers visitors a stunning gorge that cuts across the rock formations and leads to a serene pool of water. The trail to Old Man's Cave is completely free to hike taking about 30 minutes to an hour to complete.

Rock House | Hocking Hills State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmeB7_0gBpxsFw00
Rock HouseRandy McNeel/Unsplash

Known as the only true cave in the park, Rock House features a tunnel-like passageway located 150 feet in the air. The unique rock formations here feature smooth and jagged edges in lighter orange hues. You can enter this trail loop from the upper or lower parking lot which is about a mile long in length.

Whispering Cave | Hocking Hills State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7MU4_0gBpxsFw00
Whispering CaveHenry Hall/Unsplash

Whispering Cave opened to the public in 2017 and has quickly become a favorite spot of many. This new cave is almost 300 feet wide and features a gorgeous, 150-foot waterfall on its upper rim. To access this cave, take the Hemlock Bridge Trail. The hike is 1.5 miles long and takes about a half-hour to complete. Along the way, you'll encounter cliffs, stairs, and even a swinging bridge.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ohio# outdoors# things to do# hidden# caves

Comments / 9

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
12945 followers

More from Travel Maven

Michigan State

The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is also the Most Peaceful

Isle Royale National Park is one of America's least-visited national parks. At just under 18,000 visitors a year, this pales in comparison to some of the United States' most popular parks like the Grand Canyon, which attracts over 4 million visitors a year.

Read full story
Hoboken, NJ

The 10 Best New Jersey Restaurants to try when you're Dining on a Budget

New Jersey is without a doubt one of the most expensive states to live and eat in but with such a diverse range of restaurants, if you can't find some solid cheap food you're not looking hard enough.

Read full story
1 comments
Indiana State

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Indiana

If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these nine highly-rated buffets in Indiana. Whether you like classic Amish comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.

Read full story
9 comments

10 Hidden New York State Waterfalls you must see

There’s something about New York's most beautiful waterfalls that makes them worth the chase, whether it's a road trip to a new destination or just a day spent hiking in a state park.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Connecticut State

These 8 Places in Connecticut will Host Free Concerts all Summer

After a brief pause due to the pandemic, live music is back in action and this summer is already shaping up to be a big welcome back party in the state of Connecticut. There's no better way to celebrate the summer than outdoors enjoying live music. Keep reading to find out where you can catch a free love performance this summer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

7 Stunning Places Less than 2 Hours from Columbus for the Perfect Day Trip

Columbus is a fantastic city with lots to see and do. But sometimes, you need a weekend away from the usual to explore a world outside of your comfort zone. From miles of hiking and cycling trails to lakes, ponds, and waterfalls with scenic viewpoints, many beautiful natural wonders can be easily reached in under 2 hours from Columbus, making for the perfect day trip.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.

Read full story
16 comments
Connecticut State

9 of the most Historic Restaurants in Connecticut

One of the oldest states in the country, Connecticut was a fortress of revolutionary sentiment during the American Revolution. The state has preserved many of its colonial-era homes, public buildings, and monuments.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

8 Places in Virginia You Must See Before You Die

Virginia is unique, historic, and most of all, beautiful. From National forests in the west to the sandy beaches in the east. There is no denying that Virginia is a state that's brimming with beautiful places to see.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

10 of the most Historic Restaurants in New York State

If you're looking to take a dive into the culinary side of New York’s history, look no further than these 10 historic restaurants that have stood the test of time for centuries.

Read full story
5 comments
Ohio State

7 Hidden Ohio Beaches worth finding this Summer

There's nothing quite like the beach on a hot summer day. The wind in your hair, the sand between your toes, and the sound of the waves crashing in the distance can ease even the most stressed-out mind.

Read full story
7 comments
Maryland State

Where to see free firework shows in Maryland this Fourth of July

One of the best ways to celebrate the summer is with a Fourth of July firework show. Pack some food, a chair, or a blanket and head out to these free firework events taking place across the state this year. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Ohio State

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."

Read full story
3 comments
Connecticut State

The Coolest Hidden Bars you must visit in Connecticut

The speakeasy-style bar that transports visitors to a bygone era of opulence and debauchery saw a resurgence long after the Prohibition Era ended. Known for their hidden entryways, nondescript building exteriors, and delicious craft cocktails– speakeasies have amassed cult followings ever since.

Read full story
2 comments

Hidden New York Beaches worth finding this Summer

We all have our favorite New York State beaches that we frequent in the summer—but there are several hidden gems you might not know about. These are the beaches less traveled. The ones that aren't necessarily big, but they're beaches nonetheless and they're beautiful in their own right.

Read full story
17 comments
Pennsylvania State

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Pennsylvania are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.

Read full story
25 comments
Massachusetts State

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy