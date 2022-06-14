10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Travel Maven

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real.

You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.

The Dexter Mausoleum | Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFMLL_0gAhp8tI00
Dexter MausoleumHelena Cruz/Unsplash

A monument designed in 1869, this mausoleum has been recognized as a historical landmark within the state of Ohio. Marvel in the Gothic Revival style architecture or simply take in the natural beauty that surrounds it. The Dexter Mausoleum stands on a hill overlooking Geyser Lake in Cincinnati's Spring Grove Cemetery.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Garden | Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OAHe_0gAhp8tI00
Franklin Conservatory Palm HouseBrian Wegman/Unsplash

One of the best gardens in the state, here you will find both indoor and outdoor gardens to explore. The Conservatory is also home to artwork and exhibitions including a glass artwork collection, topiary sculptures, and a garden railway mini village. Be sure to pay a visit to the pretty garden café and gift shop while you're there.

Amish Country | Holmes/Wayne Counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgIv3_0gAhp8tI00
Amish Country BywayJames Riccio/Unsplash

One of the most scenic parts of the state with rolling hills, pretty backroads, and fresh air. Amish County is best seen through the Amish Country Byway, a stretch of roads that will provide a gorgeous tour of the natural landscape, restaurants, homes, and inns.

Headlands Beach | Mentor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnLlc_0gAhp8tI00
HeadlandsCinzia Orsina/Unsplash

The biggest and most popular beach in Ohio for a reason, Headlands features the longest strip of sandy coastline and a lighthouse. Spend the day relaxing along the waterfront or enjoying a picnic. Be sure to stay later in the day for beautiful sunset views over Lake Erie.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QY2PP_0gAhp8tI00
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic RailroadNick A./Unsplash

You don't have to be a tourist to ride this steam-powered train through the beautiful Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Take in views of the natural scenery and wildlife throughout the National Park and catch glimpses of the Ohio and Erie canal. Passengers will also be able to learn more about the history of the railroad in Ohio.

Hocking Hills State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKptp_0gAhp8tI00
Chapel CaveKaitlyn Connors/Unsplash

There is simply too much natural beauty within the Hocking Hills State Park to leave it off this list. From caves to insanely beautiful waterfalls and miles of scenic hiking trails, you could spend the entire weekend exploring this expansive park. The list of our top 5 Hocking Hills must-sees are as follows; Old Man's Cave, Chapel Cave, Rock House Trail, Corkscrew Falls, and Cedar Falls.

Loveland Castle | Loveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3Xwp_0gAhp8tI00
Loveland CastlePaul Mirabelli/Unsplash

A historic castle and museum located on the banks of the Little Miami River, Loveland was built in the 1920s. From lush green gardens to stone arched walkways, spending a day at Loveland will have you feeling as if you were transported to a place far away. The castle is open 7 days a week until 5 pm.

Marblehead State Park | Marblehead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4Qug_0gAhp8tI00
MarbleheadDennis Reynolds/Unsplash

One of the most beautiful beaches in Ohio, the waves at Marblehead crash against the rocks in a way that mimics the ocean spectacularly. Be sure to pay a visit to the historic lighthouse located here. Tours are offered daily in the summer from noon until 3:40 pm.

Nelson Kennedy Ledges | Garrettsville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6JyU_0gAhp8tI00
Nelson LedgesTyler Kane/Unsplash

A 167-acre state park offering scenic hiking trails through dense forest and picnic areas. You'll find some of the most unique rock formations and waterfalls at Kennedy Ledges, making this park one of the most beautiful in Ohio.

East Fork Park | Bethel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWyDa_0gAhp8tI00
East Fork ParkMichael Bowman/Unsplash

One of the largest state parks in Ohio, East Fork features a very diverse landscape from rugged hills, open meadows, and waterfalls, to marshy grasslands. The park is also home to a diverse set of wildlife like deer and snakes. The perfect spot to head to for any and all nature lovers.  

# ohio# nature# beautiful# things to do# hidden gems

