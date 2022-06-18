Where to see free firework shows in Maryland this Fourth of July

One of the best ways to celebrate the summer is with a Fourth of July firework show. Pack some food, a chair, or a blanket and head out to these free firework events taking place across the state this year. Keep reading to learn more.

Freedom Fest | Frederick, Jun 26th

Frederick Fireworks Jane Duvall/Unsplash

Kick off the Fourth of July a week early at Frederick's Freedom Fest. This event will feature a car show, carnival games, food trucks, and a ticketed live performance from Israel + New Breed. Fireworks will end the night at 9:45 pm.

Sundaes in the Park | Ocean City, Jun 26th

Ocean City Fireworks Helena Cruz/Unsplash

Sundaes in the Park takes place in Ocean City's scenic Northside Park every Sunday from 7 pm to 9 pm in the summer. The events include free live music, ice cream, and activities for children. Catch a free firework show at the end of their event on June 26th.

Independence Day Celebration | Boonsboro, Jul 1st

Boonsboro Melissa Kenling/Unsplash

Head to Shafer Park for a free live performance, food vendors, and an amazing firework display. Fireworks will start at 9 pm.

SummerFest | Gaithersburg, Jul 2nd

Gaithersburg Melanie Rennie/Unsplash

This free event will take place at Bohrer Park and features food trucks, activities, live music, and a dazzling firework display followed by a SummerGlo afterparty. SummerFest will start at 6 pm and end at 11:30 pm.

Salute to Veterans | North East, Jul 3rd

North East Fireworks Dan Browne/Unsplash

The town of North East will host this free event at North East Park. Enjoy family fun activities, live music, vendors, and a firework show to end the night.

Star-Spangled Spectacular | Cockeysville, Jul 3rd

Cockeysville Fireworks Grant Russell/Unsplash

Enjoy a free series of performers at Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville. Event-goers have the option to buy from the local food and drink vendors that will be present or bring their own picnic to enjoy. The night will end with an exciting firework display.

Concord Point Park Independence Day | Havre de Grace, Jul 3rd

Havre de Grace Fireworks Grace Findlay/Unsplash

Enjoy the best view of the Havre de Grace fireworks from Concord Point Park. There will also be a free concert by the Maryland Military Band and food and drinks available for purchase.

Cherry Hill Arts and Music Festival | Baltimore, Jul 4th

Baltimore Fireworks Derek Williams/Unsplash

Enjoy an all-day event at the scenic Middle Branch Waterfront. This family-friendly event will include an array of musical performers, children's activities, art-making, and a spectacular firework display.

4th of July Fireworks | Baltimore, Jul 4th

Baltimore Fireworks Fred Burner/Unsplash

The 4th of July festivities are back in Baltimore for 2022. The day will kick off at 4 pm with live concerts and street performers at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater. Enjoy a firework display as the night ends at 9:30 pm.

Fireworks at Fairgrounds Park | Hagerstown, Jul 4th

Hagerstown Fireworks Dennis Murphy/Unsplash

Hagerstown's annual firework display will take place on Monday, July 4th. Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy this spectacular 30-minute show for free at Fairgrounds Park.

Fire on the Mountain | McHenry, Jul 4th

Fire on the Mountain Tim Wheeler/Unsplash

Enjoy a scenic display of fireworks at the Wisp Resort overlooking Deep Creek Lake. The resort will be hosting a free concert before the fireworks at 6:30 pm.

Howard County's July 4th Fireworks | Columbia, Jul 4th

Howard County Fireworks Frank Hillson/Unsplash

This free event will take place at the Lakefront in Columbia. Food vendors, 2 live concerts, a cash bar, and a dinner buffet will all be available. The fireworks show is set to start at 9:20 pm.

Frederick's 4th | Frederick, Jul 4th

Frederick Fireworks Adrian Cesare/Unsplash

The city's second Fourth of July celebration will take place a week after its first event on June 26th. Their July 4th event will include rides, activities, food, and two stages of live entertainment. This event is completely free to attend.

Annapolis Independence Day Fireworks | Annapolis, Jul 4th

Annapolis Fireworks Casey Smith/Unsplash

Enjoy a free concert at Susan Campbell Park to kick off Annapolis' firework show. The concert will start at 8 pm.