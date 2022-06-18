The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."

Ohio is a state rich in history and its long-standing restaurants help tell that story. Keep reading to find out more about these historic restaurants and where you can find them.

The Golden Lamb | Lebanon

Golden Lamb Eric Adams/Unsplash

Known as one of Ohio's most iconic restaurants, the Golden Lamb opened in 1803 and got its name from the carved wooden sign of a lamb that hung outside. Many people couldn't read back then so it was not uncommon to see signage that didn't include any words. Set inside a Colonial-style building complete with white wooden columns, inside you'll find a cozy restaurant that features fireplaces and a collection of historic artifacts and pictures.

Buxton Inn | Granville

Buxton Kenneth Powers/Unsplash

A village landmark, the Buxton Inn has been open since 1812 and sits atop one of the most iconic passageways in American history, the underground railroad. The inn served as a sanctuary to those traveling and seeking freedom. Today, Buxton celebrates its history with its beautiful tavern, restaurant, and lounge featuring a stunning 1800s-inspired chandelier.

Ye Olde Trail Tavern | Yellow Springs

Ye Olde Trail Tavern Tracey Charles/Unsplash

In business since 1827, Ye Olde Trail Tavern occupies a central location on Xenia Ave in Yellow Springs. Here you'll find comforting pub food like sauerkraut balls, currywurst, falafel bites, and cheeseburgers. This restaurant also features a spacious outdoor patio.

Spread Eagle Tavern | Hanoverton

Spread Eagle Tavern Casey Smith/Unsplash

Constructed in 1837, Spread Eagle Tavern is regarded as one of the area's finest examples of Federal Period architecture, evident through its intricately carved fireplace mantles and fluted column frames. The tavern features 7 different dining rooms ranging in ambiance from a pretty outdoor garden to the formal William McKinley room.

The Red Brick Tavern | Lafayette

Red Brick Tavern Jeff Rooney/Unsplash

Ohio's second-oldest stagecoach stop, The Red Brick Tavern stands as a reminder of a bygone era. Opened in 1837, the restaurant has seen many historic figures pass through from Warren G. Harding to John Quincy Adams. The tavern is unfortunately closed right now due to COVID-19, but keep an eye on their site for updated hours and announcements.

Warehouse Restaurant | Coshocton

Warehouse Restaurant Kenzie Rhodes/Unsplash

Set inside a historic building constructed in 1838, the Warehouse was home to many different businesses before becoming the beloved restaurant it is today. Originally a warehouse for canal cargo in the 1800s, it was transformed into a general store and even a Post Office over the years. Inside you'll find many of the original building features like stone exposed walls and wood plank ceilings.

Historic Marcy Store and Diner | Winchester

Historic Marcy Store and Diner Davis Johnson/Unsplash

A historic country store from 1840, the Marcy Store and Diner, also known as Silohs, is known for its classic American diner-style food. Having retained much of its original charm, inside you'll find a horse motif complete with wooden picnic tables and vintage signage. Patrons travel far and wide for the food offerings here at Silohs, from milkshakes to thick topping-covered pizzas.

Schmidt's Sausage Haus | Columbus

Schmidt's Dana Pilz/Unsplash

An iconic German restaurant that's been open since 1886, Schmidt's is known for its fun and lively environment. Schmidt's got its start as a meat packing house. Over the years, it's transformed into the restaurant we know and love today complete with live music, pretzel nuggets, and jumbo cream puffs.