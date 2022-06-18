The Coolest Hidden Bars you must visit in Connecticut

The speakeasy-style bar that transports visitors to a bygone era of opulence and debauchery saw a resurgence long after the Prohibition Era ended. Known for their hidden entryways, nondescript building exteriors, and delicious craft cocktails– speakeasies have amassed cult followings ever since.

The following places on this list are located in basements and attics and are definitely worth a visit. Keep reading to find out more about these hidden gems.

Little River Restoratives | Hartford

Come relive the 1920s at this intimate cocktail bar. Hidden on a very unassuming street in Hartford, Little River Restoratives has all the makings of a speakeasy. A lofty, industrial chic interior, crystal chandeliers, and meticulously made craft cocktails. Choose from a selection of small bites and drinks decorated with pretty flowers.

Conspiracy | Middletown

A craft cocktail bar focused on prohibition classics, Conspiracy is hidden above a staircase. Once inside this eclectic space, you'll find a mix of decor from bicycles to star-tiled floors and blue leather chairs. The food offered here is equally as diverse. Diners can opt for savory sushi bowls or sweet blueberry muffin waffles.

Celtic Cavern | Middletown

A secret door will lead you downstairs to this underground bar located near the Main Street Market in Middletown. This gastropub specializes in high-quality food and drinks and serves everything from charcuterie to steak and cheese crostini, fat burgers, NY strip, and decadent desserts. Choose from a wide array of cocktails, wines, beer, and even a mocktail selection. A visit to the Celtic Cavern is a must for any late-night food lovers, just be sure to watch your footing on their notoriously tricky staircase.

1928 Cocktail Club | Branford

Described as "CT's only true speakeasy bar and lounge," 1928 Cocktail Club has just recently opened. and requires a password to enter. A modern take on the traditional speakeasy, 1928 can be found on Main Street in Branford. This quaint entrance doesn't look like much from the outside, but once you walk through the door you'll be transported back in time. 1928 features sleek red booths, artwork adorned walls, vintage lighting, a fabulous bar, and live entertainment.

Firehouse 12 | New Haven

Hidden downstairs in the basement of a former firehouse, this cozy bar features plenty of seating and a fully vegan menu. Firehouse 12 also doubles as a recording studio and music venue, so catching an avant-garde jazz performance here isn't unheard of.