Hidden New York Beaches worth finding this Summer

We all have our favorite New York State beaches that we frequent in the summer—but there are several hidden gems you might not know about.

These are the beaches less traveled. The ones that aren't necessarily big, but they're beaches nonetheless and they're beautiful in their own right.

Keep reading to find out more about these gorgeous hidden beaches in New York.

Rogers Memorial Park | Bolton Landing

Rogers Memorial Helen Cranston/Unsplash

Located in the beautiful town of Bolton Landing near Lake George, this Upstate New York beach is on the quieter side compared to it's lake neighbors like Million Dollar Beach and Lake George Beach to the south. The drive farther up the lake is well worth it for this spacious clean beach. Bolton Landing features a playground, volleyball net, and lifeguards on duty.

Moffitt Beach | Lake Pleasant

Moffitt Jake Heller/Unsplash

Tucked away on a campground is where you'll find this tranquil beach. This sandy beach is home to tons of wildlife from ducks and geese to deer and some beautiful wildflowers. A great spot to head to if you're looking to reconnect with nature.

Lake Minnewaska | Gardiner

Lake Minnewaska Kennedy Hynes/Unsplash

Located within one of the most beautiful state parks in New York, Lake Minnewaska is home to waterfalls, dense forests, cliffs and ledges opening to beautiful views, streams, and 50 miles of hiking trails. The beach here features a small yet clean swimming area.

Glimmerglass State Park Beach | Cooperstown

Glimmerglass Madeleine Welsh/Unsplash

A beautifully scenic spot, Glimmerglass has a lot to offer visitors. From hiking trails to parks with picnic tables. The beach here is spacious with plenty of room to spread out and relax without having to worry about crowds and loud noise.

Vine Valley Beach | Canandaigua

Vine Valley Lisa Bounocoure/Unsplash

A clean, safe, and quiet beach located on Lake Canandaigua. Vine Valley is known for its soft sand beaches and some of the cleanest swimming water around. The beach also features picnic tables, a dock, gazebo, and bathroom facilities.

Perry Public Beach | Perry

Perry Beach Benjamin Glasser/Unsplash

Perry Beach has recently undergone renovation and features a new pavilion, updated restrooms, and a landscaped park complete with rocks perfect for sitting and laying out. The park is almost always peaceful and quiet, a great spot to head to if you're looking to escape raucous summer crowds.

Barcelona Harbor Beach | Westfield

Barcelona Harbor Catia Dombaxe/Unsplash

A lovely beach that's much less crowded than most other beaches in Western New York. Barcelona Harbor is home to waterfalls, a pavilion, a lighthouse, and unparalleled sunset views. Be sure to walk over to the rockier sides of the beach to collect shells and sea glass.