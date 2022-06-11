Where to see free firework shows in PA this Fourth of July

No one does Independence Day better than the state of Pennsylvania, the Declaration of Independence was signed here after all.

Celebrated with parades, barbecues, family-friendly events, and beautiful firework displays, here's a list of all the free firework shows taking place in PA this year.

Independence Day Fireworks | Austin, July 2nd

Fireworks Ben Swimmer/Unsplash

Enjoy this free weekend event of Independence day celebrations in Austin this year. Expect kettle corn, cotton candy, musical appearances, and one of their biggest fireworks displays yet.

Ellwood City Food Festival | Ellwood, July 2nd

Ellwood City Matt Lewis/Unsplash

Located in downtown Ellwood City, this food festival will feature children's activities, art exhibits, food vendors, over 200 local artisans, live entertainment, and a dazzling display of fireworks. For more information, you can visit their official site here.

Sounds of Summer Concert and Fireworks | York, July 3rd

Sounds of Summer Veronica Vaughn/Unsplash

Located at the Township Park Amphitheater, Sounds of Summer is a free concert series taking place every Sunday in the summer. Their special July 3rd performance will conclude with a firework display at 9:15 pm.

Clipper Magazine Stadium | Lancaster, July 3rd

Clipper Magazine Stadium Carol Simon/Unsplash

Enjoy a day of fun at the Clipper Stadium. Admission is free and includes lawn games, live music, a craft beer deck, food, and a kid's park. The event will also feature a festive fireworks display.

Welcome America Festival | Philadelphia, July 4th

Welcome America Megs Harrison/Unsplash

One of the biggest and longest Independence Day celebrations in the country, Philadelphia will host its annual 16-day festival starting on June 19th. Festivities include free concerts throughout the city, block parties, free museum admissions, free food giveaways, and a special 4th of July performance by Jason Derulo that will culminate with a firework display. Firework shows will also take place Friday, July 1st, and Saturday, July 2nd in the city. For a full list of events and details, check their site here.

July 4th Food Truck Festival | Harrisburg, July 4th

Harrisburg Kelly Edgarton/Unsplash

Spend your 4th of July at this lively free event complete with 2 live music stages, over 40 food trucks, a wine and beer tent, and tons of free activities for kids to enjoy. The firework show will start at 9:15 pm.

4th of July Celebration | Pittsburgh, July 4th

Pittsburgh Tyler Manning/Unsplash

Home to the largest free display of fireworks in the area, Point State Park will host a fun full day even on Monday, July 4th this year. Enjoy musical performances, food concessions, family-friendly games, and competitions. The firework show will start at 9:35 pm over the scenic confluence of the three rivers.

Yuengling Stars and Stripes Summer Celebration | Pottsville, July 9th

Lee Brice Olga Coiro/Unsplash

An exciting free music concert festival featuring big country star names like Lee Brice, festivities begin at 11 am and conclude at 9:30 at night. The night will end with a big firework display.