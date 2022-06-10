10 of the most Historic Restaurants in New York State

If you're looking to take a dive into the culinary side of New York’s history, look no further than these 10 historic restaurants that have stood the test of time for centuries.

These spots offer classic, delicious menus and are served with a journey into the past. Keep reading to find out more about these restaurants and the history behind them.

The Old '76 House | Tappan

'76 House Hanna Stone/Unsplash

The oldest restaurant in New York State and one of the oldest in the entire country, '76 House was built in 1668. The tavern played a significant role in the Revolutionary War, widely known as the place British spy John Andre who plotted with Benedict Arnold against the colonies, was held during his arrest. Today, the restaurant serves a hearty brunch, lunch, and dinner menu complete with seafood, meat, and American classics like their famous pot roast.



Fraunces Tavern | Manhattan

Fraunces Tavern Remy J./Unsplash

Known as being the oldest restaurant in New York City, the Fraunces Tavern is steeped in history. Opened in 1762, the colonial-style building sits in heavy contrast to the tall skyscrapers that surround it in the Financial District. The tavern is arguably the most famous for being the site at which George Washington gave an emotional speech to his officers after the last of the British troops left American soil. Today the building serves as not only a restaurant and bar but also a museum where you can step inside the historic room in which George Washington gave his famous farewell speech.

Saltsman's Hotel | Fort Plain

Saltsman's Wendy Mann/Unsplash

A celebrated Upstate New York restaurant, the Saltsman's Hotel has been around since the early 1800s and features a country-like atmosphere complete with taxidermy raccoons and foxes. The hotel and restaurant had served as a stop for rest for many travelers up until World War II when it ceased hotel operations. Some of its most famous guests include Franklin Roosevelt and Nelson Rockefeller.

Sherwood Inn | Skaneateles

Sherwood Inn Sarah Adams/Unsplash

Established in 1807, the Sherwood Inn is set inside a beautifully restored building overlooking the water. Changing names, undergoing renovations, and even serving as a temporary hospital During the 1918 Influenza epidemic, the inn has a long and interesting history within the town of Skaneateles. Today it serves as a hotel, restaurant, and wonderful place to have a wedding.

Ear Inn | Manhattan

Ear Inn Stacey Abraham/Unsplash

Take a trip back in time when you visit one of NYC's oldest bars still in existence. Located in the West Village, this spot can get crowded on weekends. Visit during the day, however, and you'll find a homey restaurant complete with historic memorabilia including an old public telephone booth. The Ear Inn got its start in 1770 as the home for George Washington's African aid during the Revolutionary War. Becoming a food establishment in the mid-1800s, the restaurant morphed into a speakeasy during Prohibition and the upstairs room has been a brothel, smuggler's den, and even a doctor's office over the years.

The Cobblestone Restaurant | Geneva

Cobblestone Marina Killoy/Unsplash

A beautiful historic restaurant that was built in 1825, The Cobblestone features prominent Greek-inspired columns and is surrounded by wildflowers. Inside this restored farmhouse you'll find string lights and some original building features like exposed stone walls and fireplaces. Today, the restaurant serves a mix of both American and Italian classics ranging from onion ring burgers to pasta Pomodoro.

The Aurora Inn | Aurora

1833 Kitchen + Bar Kenneth Powers/Unsplash

Built in 1833, the Aurora Inn has been a temporary home to many travelers seeking rest over the past two centuries. Restored in the year 2003, the Aurora Inn is now a part of one of the most luxurious upstate resorts featuring spas, lodging, markets, and the 1833 Kitchen and Bar, a stunning restaurant with historic touches including lanterns and fireplaces.

Beardslee Castle | Little Falls

Beardslee Castle Thomas Connors/Unsplash

Modeled after an Irish castle, this fine dining establishment opened in 1860. Open just on the weekends, patrons have the chance to be transported to an elegant historic oasis when they dine inside the Beardslee Castle. The restaurant features stone walls, arched doorways, tiled ceilings, and a gorgeous outdoor garden. A must-see for any history lover.

Genesee Brew House | Rochester

Genesee Greg Haskell/ Unsplash

Enjoy a beautiful view of the falls when you dine at Genesee Brew House. This historic brick building was built in 1878 and is one of the oldest breweries in America. Still thriving today, Genesee is usually packed on weekends. Locals love this spot for its delicious American pub fare and variety of beers.

Claudio's | Greenport

Claudio's Ty Landon/Unsplash

A coastal bar and restaurant located on the Peconic River, Manuel Claudio opened Claudio's with the money he had saved over the years from working on ships. A popular spot since 1886 when it opened, Claudio's was once a speakeasy during the prohibition. Today, guests can visit this historic spot to see its original Victorian-era bar, enjoy seafood, and take in gorgeous harbor views.