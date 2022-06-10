8 Exciting New Restaurants to try in Buffalo this Weekend

There are new restaurants and cafes cropping up every day in the city of Buffalo. From coffee shops to hidden lounges, explore the city this weekend and check out these new and exciting establishments that have opened recently.

Compass Run | 500 Seneca Street, Buffalo

Compass Run Ben Geurin/Unsplash

Set in downtown Buffalo, this exciting new Southern-inspired restaurant serves a variety of small and large plates like oysters, shrimp, and spicy fried chicken sandwiches. Opt to dine inside or outside on their beautiful patio complete with exposed brick walls and string lights.

High Violet Cocktail Lounge | 710 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

High Violet Joe D'Amelio/Unsplash

An intimate restaurant located down an alleyway, High Violet provides a dimly lit ambiance and the perfect mix of details from lush velvet booths to marble bar countertops. Choose from a selection of unique craft cocktails, small plates, and desserts.

Left Coast Taco | 54 Elm St, East Aurora

Left Coast Taco Gemma Soler/Unsplash

Visit Left Coast's newest location in East Aurora this weekend. This vibey restaurant will have you feeling like you hopped a plane to SoCal. Enjoy colorful cocktails, burritos, nachos, and even dessert tacos.

Mint Mojito Bar | 1225 Niagara St, Buffalo

Mint Wendy Cox/Unsplash

Join Mint for its grand opening this Saturday, June 11th. The bar and kitchen will be open from 12 pm until 12 am at night. Enjoy tasty empanadas and cool mojitos out on their pretty patio.

Munch Buffalo | 700 Military Rd, Buffalo

Munch Howard Loughlin/Unsplash

Buffalo's newest gastropub features an array of small bites from pickle fries served with siracha to nachos and salmon fried rice. A fun new concept, Munch gives patrons the opportunity to let the chefs concoct a meal for them. Simply order the "just trust us" off their menu and mention any food allergies beforehand.

Steel Leaf Brewing Company | 4545 Transit Rd, Williamsville

Steel Leaf Randy McNeel/Unsplash

A cool, casual new brewery that features indoor games like cornhole and kan jam, Steel Leaf is a great spot to meet up with friends over some delicious food and beer. Menu highlights include a ground brisket and short rib burger served with a side of their delicious house-made chips.

Three Stories Coffee Co. | 1021 Broadway, Buffalo

Three Stories Jake Walsh/Unsplash

There's a new coffee shop in town. Three Stories specializes in philanthropic missions from investing in African bean producers to creating local jobs for the Broadway-Fillmore community. The cafe features a rustic farmhouse vibe inside and serves not only coffee but smoothies, breakfast sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Torrent | 300 3rd St, Niagara Falls

Torrent Ray Fischer/Unsplash

Located inside the Sheraton Hotel, this delicious restaurant serves a wide selection of food, dessert, and cocktails that will rotate seasonally. The restaurant is also host to a variety of different fun events each week like Bourbon Night and Thirsty Thursday specials.