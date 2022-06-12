Where to see free firework shows in Ohio this Fourth of July

One of the best parts of summer is enjoying fireworks on the 4th of July. From local shows to huge celebrations featuring big musical acts, here are all the places in Ohio to catch a free firework show.

Red, White, and Boom | Columbus, July 1st

Columbus Jei Lee/Unsplash

Known as Ohio's largest firework display, this free event will take over 2.5 miles of space in downtown Columbus. The event features a parade, a street festival, and two stages of live music entertainment. Fireworks will end the night at Genoa Park at 10 pm.

‍

Fourth of July Celebration | Mayfield, July 2nd

Mayfield Gray Malin/Unsplash

Enjoy an all-day celebration in the village of Mayfield. Festivities begin at 11:30 am at Parkview Pool. Music will follow at 6:30 pm with a Neil Diamond tribute band. The night will end at the Grove with a free 10 pm firework show.

Freedom Fest | Hilliard, July 2nd

Freedom Fest Leah Johnson/Unsplash

One of the biggest fourth of July events in the state, Freedom Fest celebrates with food trucks, a large kid's zone, and concerts from big country star names like Dylan Scott. Fireworks will take place around 10 pm.

Star-Spangled Heights | Huber Heights, July 2nd

Firework Show Frank Hillson/Unsplash

This free event will take place in Thomas A. Cloud Park from 10 am to 10 pm. Enjoy a parade, food trucks, live bands, a beer garden, and a spectacular firework show.

Faithfully Concert | Mt Vernon, July 4th

Mt Vernon Owen Hughes/Unsplash

Located at Ariel-Foundation Park, this free concert series will feature a Journey and Eagles tribute band. Fireworks will begin around 10 pm as the concert concludes.

4th of July Fireworks | Beavercreek, July 4th

Beavercreek James Riccio/Unsplash

Celebrate Independence Day at Rotary Park. Enjoy a full day of events in the city that includes a parade, food trucks, live entertainment, and a firework show to end the night.

Tiffin Bicentennial | Tiffin, July 4th

Tiffin Fireworks Caitlyn Sommers/Unsplash

In honor of the town's 200th birthday, Tiffin will be hosting a lively 4th of July celebration. Hedges-Boyer Park will host a Darryl Worley concert from 8 pm to 9:30 pm. A firework show will follow after.

Rib, White, and Blue Festival | Akron, July 4th

Rib, White, and Blue Melissa Kenling/Unsplash

Enjoy a full weekend of celebration in downtown Akron. Starting July 1st, enjoy live concerts each night. Rib restaurants from around the country will gather to compete in a "Best Of" competition. The weekend ends with a firework show at 9:45 pm.

July 4th Celebration | Put-in-Bay, July 4th

Put-in-Bay Bailey Mahon/Unsplash

One of the best firework displays on the lake, Put-in-Bay will host a free July 4th celebration complete with a Naturalization ceremony and concert from the Patriots Symphonic Band. Fireworks are best seen from the seawall or on the lawn at Perry's Victory and Peace Memorial.

Fourth of July Celebration | Englewood, July 4th

Englewood Aaron Daniels/Unsplash

Enjoy a day of celebration at Englewood's Centennial Park. This event will include patriotic tunes from the Civic Band and will end with a dazzling firework show at 10 pm. The rain date is scheduled for July 5th.