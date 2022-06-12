7 Hidden Ohio Beaches worth finding this Summer

Travel Maven

There's nothing quite like the beach on a hot summer day. The wind in your hair, the sand between your toes, and the sound of the waves crashing in the distance can ease even the most stressed-out mind.

Luckily, Ohio has no shortage of beaches. While some are super popular and congested, there are others that are more small and secluded. This list will walk you through some of the lesser-known beaches so you can get your rest and relaxation on without the annoyance of larger crowds.

Stroud's Run Beach | Athens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVIxK_0g5zcn8L00
Stroud's RunKelly Singer/Unsplash

An inland beach located in Athen's County, Stroud's Run is beautiful, clean, and best of all, quiet. The lake here is rather large, you could spend the entire day swimming, exploring, hiking and even fishing here.

Kelleys Island State Park Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQvWM_0g5zcn8L00
Kelleys IslandKeegan Eichler/Unsplash

A secluded island on Lake Erie, you'll need to take a ferry from Marblehead to access this beach. From campsites to kyack rentals and even an art sculpture park, people love spending the entire weekend at Kelleys because it's beautiful and there's so much to do. Although it's not nearly as crowded as some of the largest beaches in Ohio, for optimal privacy visit during the earlier and later months of the summer.

Walnut Beach | Ashtabula

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5GSp_0g5zcn8L00
WalnutMelanie Rennie/Unsplash

The perfect getaway if you're looking for a private beach, Walnut features gorgeous sand, pristine blue water, and optimal sunset views. Facilities include a pavilion, picnic tables, and a playground for kids.

Geneva State Park | Geneva-On-The-Lake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdZf4_0g5zcn8L00
GenevaDon Kennedy/Unsplash

Located on the shore of Lake Erie, Geneva is a quiet family campground that's home to a large beach, cabins, archery range, marina, large picnic area, hiking trails, bike path, and even a resort.

Buck Creek State Park Beach | Springfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozGmZ_0g5zcn8L00
Buck CreekJulia Kelley/Unsplash

A bit rocky yet still an enjoyable beach, Buck Creek is known for its beautiful clean beaches. The best part about this beach is the fact it doesn't get very crowded so you'll be sure to have your space and privacy when laying out here–just make sure to wear water shoes if you plan on going in the water.

Lake Logan | Logan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swDtw_0g5zcn8L00
Lake LoganDennis Harvey/Unsplash

A gorgeous lake located within the Hocking Hills region of the state, this free public beach is quaint and not too popular, especially on weekdays.

Beulah Beach | Vermillion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43G8qH_0g5zcn8L00
BeulahNellie Green/Unsplash

A beautiful beach with minimal crowds, Beulah is one of the most scenic beaches along Lake Erie. Expect quaint wooden benches, shady places to lay, and unparalleled sunset views.

# ohio# beaches# summer# hidden gems# outdoors

