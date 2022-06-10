These 11 Places in New Jersey will host free Concerts all Summer

The warm summer months are the best time to enjoy a free show here in New Jersey. From gorgeous concerts by the water to fun street performances, here's a list of some of the best free outdoor concerts this summer and where you can catch them.

Summer Concerts on the Hudson | Weehawken

Lincoln Harbor Park Timokefoto/Pixabay

Located on the scenic Weehawken waterfront, take in city skyline and sunset views while you enjoy a free live performance by grammy award nominee artists like C4 Trio and Danielle Nicole Band. Concerts take place every Wednesday at 7 pm.

Concerts in the Park | Hoboken

Sinatra Park Jenny Wilder/Unsplash

Hoboken will host a series of free outdoor concerts this summer at various parks located across the city. Monday concerts will take place at Southwest Park, Tuesday concerts will take place uptown at Shipyard Park, and Thursday concerts will take place at Sinatra Park. There's a full list of exciting performers scheduled until August 18th.

Summer in the City | Jersey City

Liberty State Park Henry Fuller/Unsplash

Taking place at Berry Lane Park and Liberty State Park, Jersey City will host it's free outdoor concert series this summer and has a wide variety of different genres lined up from Carribean steel drum to rock and roll and R&B. Concerts take place 3 times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays in the evening.

Gazebo Concerts | Florham Park

Florham Park Robert Smith/Unsplash

Back for it's 42nd season, bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy free concerts every Sunday this summer in Florham Park. The concert series also features a food truck, candy, ice cream, popcorn, and 50/50 raffle.

Summer Concert Series | Essex County

Summer Performance Essex County Derek Williams/Unsplash

Essex County will be home to a plethora of free outdoor events to attend this summer. Brookdale Park and Clipper Pavillion will host Tuesday and Friday evening performances starting at 7:30 pm and will run until 9 pm. Expect jazz, doo wop, rock and roll, reggae, Latin, and even fireworks.

Palmer Sq Summer Music | Princeton

Palmer Sq John Herald/Unsplash

Enjoy live R&B, rock, pop, jazz, swing, reggae, Latin, and country music from locally based musicians in Palmer Sq this summer every Saturday afternoon. The park will also feature exciting events like dueling piano and movie nights for free.

Bands by the Beach | Long Branch

Pier Village Samantha Hurley/Burst

Located in West End Park and Pier Village, Bands by the Beach will host scenic concerts on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday nights.

StreetLife | Red Bank

Red Bank StreetLife Kiley Heller/Unsplash

The streets will come alive every Saturday night in Red Bank this summer with free and lively outdoor performances. Concerts take place from 6 to 9 pm and run until the end of August. On Sundays in August, the town will host free jazz concerts in the park.

Summer Concert Series | Freehold

Freehold James Drummer/Unsplash

Enjoy upbeat, live entertainment every Thursday this summer in downtown Freehold. These family friendly events also feature a a Court Street vendor market.

Music Under the Stars | Hunterdon County

Hunterdon County Erin Lowe/Unsplash

The perfect place to have an outdoor picnic, Music Under the Stars takes place in a grassy field during sunset and will feature 5 performances this summer held on Thursdays until August 4th.

Rotary Park Summer Concerts | Cape May

Rotary Park Kim Carlsson/Unsplash

Starting June 24th, live music will be back at Rotary Park in Cape May. Bring seating and blankets and enjoy a wide array of talent under the beautiful pavilion. Concerts will take place multiple times a week until September.