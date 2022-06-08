The Coolest Hidden Bars in New York State

Although there is no longer a need for secret bars since Prohibition has ended, that doesn’t mean that the rush of walking through a secret back door or through a bookcase is obsolete. New York still has a collection of hidden drinking establishments hiding in unexpected places. From restaurant basements to inside ice cream shops, these bars are sure to add a thrill to any night out.

Below is a list of some of the best, hidden speakeasy-style bars throughout the state of New York.

Charlotte's Speakeasy | Farmingdale

Charlotte's Speakeasy Carolyn Behr/Unsplash

Walk inside this ice cream and frozen yogurt shop in downtown Farmingdale and you'll notice something a little different: a backdoor featuring a mysterious bookshelf. Be sure to check Charlotte's website for the password of the week to gain entry to this swanky cocktail lounge that was once an actual speakeasy during Prohibition times. Charlotte's features a 1920s lounge vibe, outdoor patio, live music, and plenty of food and cocktail options.

Blind Barber | Manhattan

Blind Barber Taylor Thompson/Unsplash

One of the liveliest speakeasy bars in all of NYC, the Blind Barber has become so successful over the years that they now own and operate hidden locations in 3 other states. An actual old-school style barbershop from the front and a vibey cocktail lounge in the back, Blind Barber features a dance floor with a DJ who plays hit rap and pop songs. Not into the crowded club scenes? Head to the Blind Barber on a weeknight or before 10 pm.

The Speakeasy at Post Wine and Spirits | Larchmont

The Speakeasy at Post Wine and Spirits Alex Munsell/Unsplash

Located in the cellar of this liquor store is an intimate speakeasy featuring live music performances and weekly wine tastings. The space that was once home to a moonshine operation, includes an eclectic mix of furniture and tapestry. Open on Thursday and Friday nights, be sure to check their Facebook page for all upcoming events and performances.

Divino | Hastings-on-Hudson

Divino Remy J./Unsplash

Take a step back in time inside this stylish speakeasy complete with opulent velvet chairs and jazz music. You'll find this lounge hiding under Divino Cucina Kitchen, an Italian restaurant. The space features weekly events ranging from ladies' night to DJ Saturdays and even happy hours from 4 to 7 pm every weeknight they're open.

The Berlin | Troy

The Berlin Lucy Davis/Unsplash

Above the Troy Beer Garden, you'll find an unexpectedly stylish cocktail lounge. The Berlin was designed with 1920s Germany in mind. Everything here from the red drapes to the exposed brick walls and dimly lit ambiance will have you feeling like you're in a different time and place. Their drink menu includes 10 unique cocktails and an array of beers, ciders, and wines.

205 Dry | Binghamton

205 Dry Kimberly Babson/Unsplash

Reservations are highly recommended at this fun and imaginative speakeasy-style bar hidden behind a vintage bookcase. 205 Dry looks like an ordinary book shop from the front, but once you find the hidden door knob inside you'll be transported to a bar space that looks like it was torn straight out of the Roaring 20s, complete with vintage chandeliers and wallpaper.

Gilded Club | Syracuse

Gilded Club Eaters Collective/Unsplash

Everything about Gilded Club feels exclusive, from their hidden entrance to the secret codeword needed to get in. Once inside, however, guests will be met with an upbeat lounge and club space that's anything but pretentious. Choose from a wide selection of inventive cocktails including sangrias, mules, and old-fashioneds. The bar menu also features a small selection of food.

Cheshire Cocktail Bar | Rochester

Solera Benjamin Glasser/Unsplash

An intimate bar located atop Solera Wine Bar, Cheshire is known for its knowledgable bartenders who will point you in the right direction if you're having trouble deciding on which cocktail to go with. The cocktails featured here include pre-Prohibition classics such as old-fashioneds, Sazeracs, Negronis, Manhattans, and whiskey sours.

The General Riley Speakeasy | East Aurora

The General Riley Tinely Kane/Unsplash

A cozy spot to grab a drink, General Riley can be found hidden behind the Elm Street Bakery, down a flight of stairs. Patrons are welcomed by an indoor fireplace and exposed brick walls that give off a feeling of old-world charm. Be sure to look out for their flickering red light located just outside the entrance to see whether or not they're open.